Read full article on original website
Related
Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt
The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia
Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
UCM Celebrates CIS Program Anniversary with AI Lab Opening in Lee’s Summit
The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, Oct. 21 will celebrate its 52nd anniversary from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit.
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 17, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Saturday morning, a traffic stop was conducted on a car in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Mitchell Road for speeding. The vehicle had also been observed failing to maintain its lane twice. It was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. Ke'shonna I. Ross, 24, of Otterville, was taken to a hospital and then transported to the Pettis County Jail. Ross was booked and then released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend
Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
S-C’s Allison to Play Softball at CMU
OPS (on-base percentage and slugging percentage) of .920 over 27 games. Allison also played varsity volleyball at Smith-Cotton for three years and earned. Academic All-State recognition. She has achieved varsity letters in HOSA (two years),. Student Council (three years), National Honor Society and Link Crew (one year each). She has...
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
One Of Most Haunted Places On Earth Is Only One Hour Away. Scared?
To find abandoned places in Missouri would not be a hard thing to do. As an example, there is an abandoned resort called Indian Ridge that is eerily fascinating. You can click HERE for that article I wrote many months ago. The pictures will amaze you. One abandoned place in...
La Monte Man Injured After Car Struck by Kenworth
A La Monte man was injured after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Acura TL, driven by 59-year-old Ruben Barajas-Arroyo of La Monte, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at R Route T just after 7:30 a.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Kenworth driven by 63-year-old David W. Meyer of Sedalia.
‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer
On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWS, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
Man On Bicycle Arrested on Contempt of Court Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a man on a bike who was riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights at 4th and Washington just after 2 a.m., this morning. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 32-year old Randy Grant of Kansas City was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $5,406.46.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0