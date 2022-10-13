Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
LG has released a new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor withAirPlay 2, USB-C connectivity, and ThinQ Home for controlling smart home accessories. The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $109 Apple TV 4K deal is back & you don't have to be a Prime member to save
FallPrime Day pricing is back on the Apple TV 4K at Amazon, but this time you don't have to be a Prime member to save $60 on the streaming box. Early Black Friday Apple...
Apple Insider
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch
Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2 iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its whole online store with a "Be right back" notice. It went down at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern, and rumors suggest that there will be a press release announcement, and the resumption of the store, at 9 a.m. Eastern.
Apple Insider
Apple's M1 MacBook Air drops to $799, marking return of Amazon Prime Early Access pricing
The $200 price drop on Apple'sstandard MacBook Air with M1 is available to all Amazon shoppers in the U.S., whereas the previous $799 price required a Prime membership. Providing a budget-friendly entry point into...
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
Apple Insider
2022 iPad case pops up at Target ahead of launch
A case from an accessory producer for the as-yet unreleased 2022 iPad has been spotted on store shelves, in a bold bet ahead of Apple's rumored hardware launches. Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad and iPad Pro within days, with each the target of many rumors and leaks. While accessory manufacturers try to predict what Apple will launch and prepare their products to match, one seems to have jumped the gun and released an accessory already.
Apple Insider
Apple rumored to launch M2 iPad Pro on Tuesday
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcomingiPad Pro line on October 18. It is looking more likely that Apple will announce its newest entry into the iPad Pro line on Tuesday. The...
Apple Insider
Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles
The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle. It is available as part of...
Apple Insider
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
Apple Insider
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers
Following multiple reports that YouTube was planning to charge viewers to watch 4K videos, the company has called it an experiment that has now been "turned off." As previously reported, a number of YouTube...
Apple Insider
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon
Amazon has reissued its bestiPad deals, matching the discounts found during the Prime Early Access Sale. And this time, a Prime membership is not required. Amazon's iPad sale offers discounts of up to $200...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 17: $400 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $250 65-inch 4K TV, Anker Soundcore Earbuds for $17, more
Monday's bestdeals include 12% off the Apple Watch Series 8, $10 off $50 in Lego sets, a 16TB Seagate USB drive for $229.99, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 18: $150 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV, up to $500 off Sony cameras, more
Tuesday's bestdeals include AirPods with the Lightning Case for $89.99, 54% off the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, $50 off a Keurig K-Elite K-Cup coffee maker, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook teases new iPad lineup with 'Take Note' tweet
Apple's expected launch of new iPad models has all but been confirmed by CEO Tim Cook, with a tweet asking customers to "Take Note." Apple is expected to be introducing new models of iPad and iPad Pro on Tuesday, following weeks of rumors. While the public eagerly awaits the launches, Tim Cook has fanned the flames a bit.
Apple Insider
iPad Pro update may not add mini LED to 11-inch model after all
Apple's update to the11-inch iPad Pro probably won't gain mini LED backlighting like its 12.9-inch counterpart, an analyst claims ahead of Apple's speculated October launches. Apple is thought to be preparing to introduce new...
Apple Insider
Octane X and DaVinci Resolve for iPad coming in 2022
Video & 3D production on the 2022iPad Pro will become more viable in the future, with both Octane X and DaVinci Resolve heading to the tablet. Many creative professionals have clamored for pro-level tools...
Apple Insider
New iPad requires USB-C Apple Pencil adapter for pairing & charging
While the new iPad has adopted both USB-C and the flat-edge design of theiPad Pro and iPad Air, it will not work with the same second generation Apple Pencil that those models do. Instead,...
Apple Insider
Compared: New iPad versus 2021 iPad
After a year since the last update, and over a decade with essentially the same design, the entry-leveliPad now has an iPad Pro-like design. Here's how it compares to the older model. For many...
Apple Insider
Apple brings M2 to iPad Pro alongside Wi-Fi 6E
Apple has launched its refresh of theiPad Pro lineup, with the upgrade to the M2 chip adding Wi-Fi 6E support but not mini LED for the 11-inch model. Announced as part of Apple's October...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds macOS Ventura Release Candidate beta
As Apple gets closer to a public release, it has handed over a twelth beta and Release Candidate build of macOS Ventura to developers. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test program, and as an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas usually arrive a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
