Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2 iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its whole online store with a "Be right back" notice. It went down at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern, and rumors suggest that there will be a press release announcement, and the resumption of the store, at 9 a.m. Eastern.

13 HOURS AGO