LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — LG has released a new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor withAirPlay 2, USB-C connectivity, and ThinQ Home for controlling smart home accessories. The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software...
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch

Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2 iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its whole online store with a "Be right back" notice. It went down at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern, and rumors suggest that there will be a press release announcement, and the resumption of the store, at 9 a.m. Eastern.
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
2022 iPad case pops up at Target ahead of launch

A case from an accessory producer for the as-yet unreleased 2022 iPad has been spotted on store shelves, in a bold bet ahead of Apple's rumored hardware launches. Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad and iPad Pro within days, with each the target of many rumors and leaks. While accessory manufacturers try to predict what Apple will launch and prepare their products to match, one seems to have jumped the gun and released an accessory already.
Apple rumored to launch M2 iPad Pro on Tuesday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcomingiPad Pro line on October 18. It is looking more likely that Apple will announce its newest entry into the iPad Pro line on Tuesday. The...
Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles

The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle. It is available as part of...
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following multiple reports that YouTube was planning to charge viewers to watch 4K videos, the company has called it an experiment that has now been "turned off." As previously reported, a number of YouTube...
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has reissued its bestiPad deals, matching the discounts found during the Prime Early Access Sale. And this time, a Prime membership is not required. Amazon's iPad sale offers discounts of up to $200...
Tim Cook teases new iPad lineup with 'Take Note' tweet

Apple's expected launch of new iPad models has all but been confirmed by CEO Tim Cook, with a tweet asking customers to "Take Note." Apple is expected to be introducing new models of iPad and iPad Pro on Tuesday, following weeks of rumors. While the public eagerly awaits the launches, Tim Cook has fanned the flames a bit.
iPad Pro update may not add mini LED to 11-inch model after all

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's update to the11-inch iPad Pro probably won't gain mini LED backlighting like its 12.9-inch counterpart, an analyst claims ahead of Apple's speculated October launches. Apple is thought to be preparing to introduce new...
Octane X and DaVinci Resolve for iPad coming in 2022

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Video & 3D production on the 2022iPad Pro will become more viable in the future, with both Octane X and DaVinci Resolve heading to the tablet. Many creative professionals have clamored for pro-level tools...
New iPad requires USB-C Apple Pencil adapter for pairing & charging

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While the new iPad has adopted both USB-C and the flat-edge design of theiPad Pro and iPad Air, it will not work with the same second generation Apple Pencil that those models do. Instead,...
Compared: New iPad versus 2021 iPad

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After a year since the last update, and over a decade with essentially the same design, the entry-leveliPad now has an iPad Pro-like design. Here's how it compares to the older model. For many...
Apple brings M2 to iPad Pro alongside Wi-Fi 6E

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has launched its refresh of theiPad Pro lineup, with the upgrade to the M2 chip adding Wi-Fi 6E support but not mini LED for the 11-inch model. Announced as part of Apple's October...
Apple seeds macOS Ventura Release Candidate beta

As Apple gets closer to a public release, it has handed over a twelth beta and Release Candidate build of macOS Ventura to developers. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test program, and as an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas usually arrive a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

