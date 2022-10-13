Read full article on original website
Amazon's $109 Apple TV 4K deal is back & you don't have to be a Prime member to save
Amazon's $109 Apple TV 4K deal is back & you don't have to be a Prime member to save

FallPrime Day pricing is back on the Apple TV 4K at Amazon, but this time you don't have to be a Prime member to save $60 on the streaming box. Early Black Friday Apple...
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
Apple's M1 MacBook Air drops to $799, marking return of Amazon Prime Early Access pricing
Apple's M1 MacBook Air drops to $799, marking return of Amazon Prime Early Access pricing

The $200 price drop on Apple'sstandard MacBook Air with M1 is available to all Amazon shoppers in the U.S., whereas the previous $799 price required a Prime membership. Providing a budget-friendly entry point into...
Daily deals Oct. 18: $150 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV, up to $500 off Sony cameras, more
Daily deals Oct. 18: $150 off Mac Studio, $60 off Apple TV, up to $500 off Sony cameras, more

Tuesday's bestdeals include AirPods with the Lightning Case for $89.99, 54% off the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, $50 off a Keurig K-Elite K-Cup coffee maker, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design

Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
2022 iPad case pops up at Target ahead of launch
A case from an accessory producer for the as-yet unreleased 2022 iPad has been spotted on store shelves, in a bold bet ahead of Apple's rumored hardware launches. Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad and iPad Pro within days, with each the target of many rumors and leaks. While accessory manufacturers try to predict what Apple will launch and prepare their products to match, one seems to have jumped the gun and released an accessory already.
Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles
The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle. It is available as part of...
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch

Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its...
Folding iPad rumored for 2024, before bendable iPhone
Apple is expected release a folding iPad before it ships a folding iPhone, with a bendable tablet likely to launch in 2024. Foldable smartphones have existed on the market for a while, but while Apple is rumored to be developing its own offering, it may opt to ship an iPad with a flexible screen first.
Apple Siri Remote now USB-C, as death knell tolls for Lightning
In addition to USB-C on the entry-level iPad, Apple snuck in a small but significant update to the Siri Remote during its Tuesday press releases. That Siri Remote now also uses a USB-C port for charging rather than Lightning. There wasn't any reason provided for the change, but rumors suggest...
Octane X and DaVinci Resolve for iPad coming in 2022
Video & 3D production on the 2022 iPad Pro will become more viable in the future, with both Octane X and DaVinci Resolve heading to the tablet. Many creative professionals have clamored for pro-level tools to be produced for the iPad. Apple's promotional video for the iPad and iPad Pro indicates that some are on the way.
Compared: M2 iPad Pro vs M1 iPad Pro
Compared: M2 iPad Pro vs M1 iPad Pro

Apple's 2022 update to theiPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation. As anticipated by analysts and...
New iPad requires USB-C Apple Pencil adapter for pairing & charging
Apple's new 10th generation iPadiPad comes with USB-C instead of Lightning, and that means users can't charge or pair that Apple Pencil without an adapter. While the new iPad has adopted both USB-C and the flat-edge design of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, it will not work with the same second generation Apple Pencil that those models do.
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon
Deals: fall Prime Day pricing has returned on Apple iPads at Amazon

Amazon has reissued its bestiPad deals, matching the discounts found during the Prime Early Access Sale. And this time, a Prime membership is not required. Amazon's iPad sale offers discounts of up to $200...
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers

Following multiple reports that YouTube was planning to charge viewers to watch 4K videos, the company has called it an experiment that has now been "turned off." As previously reported, a number of YouTube...
Tim Cook teases new iPad lineup with 'Take Note' tweet
Apple's expected launch of new iPad models has all but been confirmed by CEO Tim Cook, with a tweet asking customers to "Take Note." Apple is expected to be introducing new models of iPad and iPad Pro on Tuesday, following weeks of rumors. While the public eagerly awaits the launches, Tim Cook has fanned the flames a bit.
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24

In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
Apple seeds macOS Ventura Release Candidate beta
As Apple gets closer to a public release, it has handed over a twelth beta and Release Candidate build of macOS Ventura to developers. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test program, and as an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas usually arrive a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
iPhone 14, eSIM, and international travel: What you need to know
iPhone 14, eSIM, and international travel: What you need to know

If you take aniPhone 14 you bought inside the United States with you while traveling internationally, you will need a local eSIM. Here's how it works. Not long from now, Apple will have again...
