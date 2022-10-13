ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?

The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan

'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Native/ NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Passes Away

James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
103.3 WKFR

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy