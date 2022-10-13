Read full article on original website
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Kalamazoo Native/ NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Passes Away
James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Portage-Based Artisan Marketplace Eyes New Retail Space in Downtown Plainwell
If you've driven through downtown Plainwell, MI recently you've noticed plenty of new faces when it comes to local commerce-- everything from fine dining, to sports bars, to sweet shops. Everything is coming up Plainwell!. With the "Island City" being one of southwest Michigan's most desired locations, a Portage-based craft...
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
Formerly House of David, Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor Offering Halloween Train Rides
We've talked a lot before about the House of David in Benton Harbor and the storied history they made in Southwest Michigan, but these last few months of 2022 they'll be focusing their energy on helping people ring in the holidays. Now known as Eden Springs Park located at 739...
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok
Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan
It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
6 Vintage Kalamazoo Items You Can Find Right Now On Etsy
I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items. Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.
