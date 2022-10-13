Read full article on original website
Trump again decries lack of US Jewish appreciation for him, as Zionist group prepares to fete him
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, has once again said he is baffled by the lack of appreciation he feels coming from American Jews. “No president has done more for Israel than I have,” he said on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
Efrat’s Sukkah of Peace: Building hope from the ground up
Defying possible retribution by the Palestinian Authority and others, around 20 Arabs who live under the P.A. in Gush Etzion joined with some 50 of their Jewish neighbors to break bread and get to know one another, at the traditional “Sukkah of Peace in Efrat” during the recent holiday.
The missed opportunities of Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’
(JTA) — Tom Stoppard is one of those playwrights who flatters you with his erudition. His 1993 play “Arcadia” dives deeply into the mathematics of algorithms and fractals. His breakthrough 1966 play, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” is a graduate school-level midrash — an alternate telling — of “Hamlet.” You leave the theater feeling smarter, and maybe just a touch self-satisfied, for just having kept up with the dialogue.
Danny Danon says the current coalition lacks the experience to run the government.
World Likud Chairman Danny Danon is a seasoned politician and diplomat, having previously served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015, including tenures as deputy parliamentary speaker, deputy defense minister and minister of science, technology and space. In October 2015, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Danon as Israel’s ambassador to...
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
