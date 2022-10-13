ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Commanders continue recent success over Chicago?

By Ivan Lambert
 5 days ago
When Washington faces off against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, will the Commanders continue a Washington trend of success?

On Tuesday night, I wrote of when Washington and Chicago had last met. It was an ugly affair, over at halftime, as Washington fell to 0-3 (leading to Jay Gruden being fired at 0-5), falling to the Bears 31-15 on Monday Night Football for all of America to see the embarrassing performance.

NFL teams have some degree of changeover annually to their roster. Success and failure bring changes to the coaching staff as well. Thus, the fact that prior to the last meeting between the two NFL franchises, Washington actually won seven consecutive contests has literally no bearing on Thursday night’s game whatsoever.

Yet, the games are recorded in NFL official statistics and pulled out and broadcast from time to time in pregame shows, hoping to convince NFL fans that they actually possess some relevance.

For the sake of franchise history, yes, Washington actually defeated Chicago seven consecutive games in the last two decades.

  • December 24, 2016, Washington 41, Chicago 21 Highlights
  • December 13, 2015, Washington 24, Chicago 21 Highlights
  • October 20, 2013, Washington 45, Chicago 41 Highlights
  • October 24, 2010, Washington 17, Chicago 14 Highlights
  • December 06, 2007, Washington 24, Chicago 16 Highlights
  • September 11, 2005, Washington 9, Chicago 7 Highlights
  • October 17, 2004, Washington 13, Chicago 10 Highlights

