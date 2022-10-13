ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener

Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?

To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
