Houghton County, MI

Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?

The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
PLAINWELL, MI
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan

'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?

If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan

It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo

Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

