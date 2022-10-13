Read full article on original website
Related
Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?
Whenever the subject of national chains that do not have a location in South Dakota comes up, the usual list of suspects gets thrown out there:. And of course, there's always a loud chorus of folks demanding that The Cheesecake Factory bring a location to the Mount Rushmore State. According...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?
Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest. Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity. Every year since 1918...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
The Breathtaking Ice Castles Attraction Is Coming Back To Minnesota In January
The Ice Castle Sculptures will be returning to Minnesota for the Eighth year in a row at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton (see map below) for the third time. Construction will start in November and if weather permits will be open at the beginning of January 2023. According...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Woman Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT...
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
Iowa Writers Of Popular Movie to Design New Theater/Social Space
"A Quiet Place" and its sequel have become a favorite among moviegoers in recent years, especially here in Iowa, which is the native home state of two of its writers. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are Bettendorf natives who have located a building in downtown Davenport to launch their latest project: a movie theater and bar complex to help young filmmakers like themselves get noticed.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
13 Fried Foods South Dakota Can’t Get Enough Of
Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat. There seems to be no...
Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears By Iowa Moms [WATCH]
Just a little kindness can go a long way. Sometimes, it'll take you all the way to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'. Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane of Winterset have been hitting the road on their BFF road trips for the past four years. These Iowa moms have traveled all over the Midwest with each other on mini adventures. They post videos and photos on their travel Facebook page You Can't Be Serious.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0