Sedalia, MO

KIX 105.7

There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend

Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt

The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?

If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia

Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Fast Food Drive Thru. Sedalia Has Some Fast And Some Slow. Who’s Best?

When it comes to fast food chains in Sedalia, we have an awful lot of them. 2 McDonalds, 2 Hardee's, Wendy's, Burger King, Arby's, KFC, Panera, Freddie's, Taco Bell and a Long John Silvers/A&W. I am sure I am forgetting someone, and many other places have drive-thru options for pick up. Ever get frustrated waiting in the line? Ever get an order wrong? Of course you have. Mistakes happen.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming

The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift

The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News

We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia

The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For October 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a disturbance Monday evening. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Dustin E. Galloway, 40, of Mountain Grove, was transported to the Police Department, fingerprinted, and released with a municipal summons on charges of Trespassing and Destruction of Non City Property.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Hakala is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero

Normally with our Unsung Heroes, we hear about people helping people. We're flipping that on its head this month!. This month, Central Bank decided to go with the nomination from Amanda King. Here's what she had to say :. Beth is the founder of Peaceful pastures donkey rescue, a local...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up

Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

If Flying’s On Your Bucket List, You Might Wanna Go To Warsaw

I remember having long talks with people when I was young. You know the kind of conversations you have in your twenties at three o clock in the morning. And inevitably the conversation would lead away from girls or boys or school or crappy retail jobs into bigger, more aspirational topics. Charity and altruism would often come up, but big dreams were more at the forefront. I remember a friend of mine, when we would have these conversations after we opened one too many bottles of Boone's Farm, would always lead to stuff we wanted to do just because. You know, not things that we needed to do for our careers or our families or our health, but just because we wanted to. One thing he said he always wanted to do was learn to fly a helicopter. He was studying to be a safety engineer (admittedly that was probably his fifth major change), so it wasn't like he was going to need to learn to fly a helicopter for his job. He just wanted to, you know?
WARSAW, MO
KIX 105.7

Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
