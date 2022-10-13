Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor
(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
18-Year-Old Alex Foster Injured In A Car Crash In Pokagon Township (Pokagon Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Peavine Street In Pokagon Township. The crash happened on Sunday around 8:34 p.m. that injured a person. A preliminary investigation revealed Alex Foster, 18, was driving east on Peavine Street when he lost control of his vehicle in the curve, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
WNDU
Surveillance cameras approved to be set up throughout Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - After last night’s approval by city commissioners, surveillance cameras are getting ready to be installed throughout Benton Harbor. The surveillance cameras had already been purchased by the city, and now the electrical connections needed for the cameras to work are set to be installed later this week.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
MI Man Dies While Pumping Gas After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Pumps
Imagine you're pumping gas when all of a sudden a semi-truck comes from out of nowhere, crashes into the gas station, and causes a massive fire. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a 43-year-old man from Baraga, Michigan. Unfortunately, that man tragically lost his life. According to Up North...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
max983.net
Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized
A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
95.3 MNC
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
abc57.com
Two injured when vehicle crashes into home and sparks fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a home in the 1300 block of Barron Lake Road early Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving south on Barron Lake Road when his vehicle rear...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0