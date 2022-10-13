ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Surveillance cameras approved to be set up throughout Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - After last night’s approval by city commissioners, surveillance cameras are getting ready to be installed throughout Benton Harbor. The surveillance cameras had already been purchased by the city, and now the electrical connections needed for the cameras to work are set to be installed later this week.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized

A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
PLYMOUTH, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County

A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
