Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls
Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
Phone Tap: A.L.A.N. Gets Angry – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?. Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?
Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls
There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
All You Have to Do Is Vote – On Fantastic Painted Snow Plows!
Even if you're not a fan of winter and its accompanying snowfall, you've got to be a big fan of the City of Sioux Falls Paint the Plow event, because it is nothing but joyful. First of all when the kids from area schools are painting the plows and then secondly when you see them coming down your street pushing snow out and off of it.
Fantastic Great American Milk Drive Going On Right Now!
Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.
Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?
Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the upcoming 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event, which is Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon, and features a long list of events. The event itself dates back to...
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
After Close Calls, Sioux Falls #11, Augie #21 in AFCA Rankings
Both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana Football teams had close calls over the weekend, but after enduring some adversity to achieve wins, both have risen in the latest rankings. In the latest release from the AFCA, the USF Cougars are the 11th rated team following a close 41-27...
Final South Dakota High School Football Poll Released
The South Dakota high school football regular season is winding down and the final poll has been released for the 2022 season. The rest of the results will be determined on the field as all the top teams try to win a State Title. All votes are tallied by South...
Sioux Falls CFC Joins Overtime to Talk Successful First Season
Sioux Falls City Football Club's inaugural season came and went in a flash. After a wildly successful first campaign as members of the WPSL right here in the Sioux Empire, we talked with one of the owners, Emily Thomas, about what's ahead for the team. Appearing on the Tuesday edition...
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game
The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
South Dakota State Ranked No. 1 For First Time
With its third straight Dakota Marker game win on Saturday and fifth in the last seven seasons, South Dakota State University football has been tabbed number one in both the Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association poll. SDSU received 26 of 27 first-place votes in the coaches poll...
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event
If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!. This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!
Active Shooter Hoax at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Thursday
Sioux Falls Police are reporting that Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls was the victim of a 'swatting' incident and a school shooter hoax. Officials say that at around 8:30 Thursday morning, police received a phone call that said there was an active shooter at Lincoln High. "There was no...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
SDSU & USD Score Player of the Week Honors
What a thriller north of the border for South Dakota State University as the Jackrabbits successfully defended the Dakota Marker series winning for the third straight year. In the win special teams player, Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week Hunter Dustman kicked a career-high three field goals — all in the second half — including the game-winning 18-yarder with 3:49 to play in the fourth quarter.
