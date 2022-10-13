Read full article on original website
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Meet and greet set for new director of Center for Life Experience
The Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th, Hays, invites members, friends, family, donors, and community partners to a “Meet & Greet” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. This is an opportunity to meet Darian Schlegel, the center’s new executive director, hear about her plans for...
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th
My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
Commission: Patch South Ellis Ave. now; next commission will make final decision
Ellis County public works crews will work to patch more than a dozen trouble spots along the southern portion of Ellis Avenue in the coming weeks while a final decision on the road will be left to a future commission. Residents from the area south of Ellis once again approached...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Ellis County set to begin culvert repair on Feedlot Road
The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division has announced a culvert repair project will take place in the 1200 block of Feedlot Road, between Hyacinth and 220th Avenue. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until the project is...
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind: FB at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022)
Replay of Fort Hays State football at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022). The Defend the Fort Podcast is brought to you by the Fort Hays State Alumni Association.
⚽ FHSU's Madden named MIAAr Defender of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defender Reilly Madden was named the MIAA Defender of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in a pair of matches last week. Madden helped the No. 23 ranked Tigers to a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern before playing to a 1-1 tie with No. 5 ranked Central Missouri to remain unbeaten this season, now at 9-0-7 overall and 4-0-5 in the MIAA.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, tight end Leyton Cure and linebacker Makel Williams talked with the media Tuesday before they host Central Missouri Saturday in Hays.
