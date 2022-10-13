ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, KS

Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants

WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
HAYS, KS
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays

Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
HAYS, KS
LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th

My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
HAYS, KS
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground

It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
HAYS, KS
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
HAYS, KS
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
LA CROSSE, KS
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18

With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Ellis County set to begin culvert repair on Feedlot Road

The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division has announced a culvert repair project will take place in the 1200 block of Feedlot Road, between Hyacinth and 220th Avenue. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until the project is...
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
HAYS, KS
⚽ FHSU's Madden named MIAAr Defender of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defender Reilly Madden was named the MIAA Defender of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in a pair of matches last week. Madden helped the No. 23 ranked Tigers to a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern before playing to a 1-1 tie with No. 5 ranked Central Missouri to remain unbeaten this season, now at 9-0-7 overall and 4-0-5 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding

SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
HAYS, KS
