SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Meet and greet set for new director of Center for Life Experience
The Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th, Hays, invites members, friends, family, donors, and community partners to a “Meet & Greet” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. This is an opportunity to meet Darian Schlegel, the center’s new executive director, hear about her plans for...
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th
My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
Boil water advisory issued for city of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite
COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
Commission: Patch South Ellis Ave. now; next commission will make final decision
Ellis County public works crews will work to patch more than a dozen trouble spots along the southern portion of Ellis Avenue in the coming weeks while a final decision on the road will be left to a future commission. Residents from the area south of Ellis once again approached...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
NW Kansas man dies after crash in pickup driven by 12-year-old
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 3p.m. Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1977 Chevy pickup driven by a 12-year-old from Quinter was southbound on County Road 78 at County AA Road. The pickup began to skid sideways, entered the west ditch, rolled and...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Quake recorded Sunday in western Rooks County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Sunday evening in Rooks County. The 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:36 p.m. Sunday just east of the Graham-Rooks county line.
🏐 Tigers upset bid falls short at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
