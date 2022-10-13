Read full article on original website
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
No bond reduction for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl will not have his bond reduced. On Aug. 15, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.
Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Fort Myers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week. The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a special operations team to deal with hazardous materials in the Fort Myers region.
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
Manatee County assessing damage to administration building
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is assessing damage to its administration building following Hurricane Ian. The assessments show extensive damage to the 9th floor, which includes the offices belonging to County Commissioners and their aides. As the water poured in, damage became more centralized and also...
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters. Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.
Suncoast Blood Center reopens in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Blood Center has reopened its Venice blood center following Hurricane Ian. Both the Venice and Port Charlotte locations were severely damaged by the storm. Nearly 3 weeks later after making repairs, the Venice center has reopened. The Port Charlotte center remains closed as it...
Manatee School For The Arts briefly placed on lockdown, all-clear given
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee School for the Arts went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat began circulating, Palmetto Police said. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler say the threat was spread by word of mouth and social media. It was determined there was no indication of danger to students and the lockdown was lifted.
Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake is fast approaching!. The event will be held at the park Tuesday Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Halloween costumes, from spooky to silly, are highly encouraged for a night of trick-or-treating along the...
Venice reminds residents to properly prepare normal yard waste for pickup
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the City of Venice who only sustained minor damage to landscaping and have minimal amounts of vegetative storm debris, such as small branches, leaves and moss, are encouraged to properly prepare these items for regular curbside yard waste collection. This collection will be subject...
Toledo Blade Elementary School reopens after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents in parts of Sarasota County Schools have been itching to get their students back in school after Hurricane Ian shut them down a few weeks ago. On Monday, most of their wishes came true as schools like Toledo Blade Elementary finally opened its doors to kids and teachers.
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will begin making its way through Florida. Rain should hit 50% of the Suncoast area beginning early Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies despite some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, with some thunderstorms. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s then drop significantly Wednesday behind the cold front. The arriving colder air mass will bring back sunnier skies, lower dewpoints and colder temperatures mid week.
Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations. These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24...
A taste of fall is in the forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start the day with a humid wind developing out of the south and a mostly sunny sky. However, an approaching cold front will increase afternoon cloudiness and bring showers and gusty thunderstorms to the Suncoast by midafternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be warm but...
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SMH establishes fund for employees affected by Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has established an employee relief fund for staff members impacted by Hurricane Ian. The SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund was set up to help health system employees severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, to alleviate financial impacts that won’t be fully covered by insurance or other benefit programs.
A Fun Day for Sunday with Warm Clear Skies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dewpoint drops into the upper 60′s on Sunday and clear, sunny skies will dominate the day. It will be a perfect day to hit the beach with only a 10% chance of rain closer to the evening. The surf will be around one to two feet with winds out of the east five to ten miles per hour. Expect a warm high of nearly 88 degrees, and less humid than Saturday.
