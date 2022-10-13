ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon

Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 18, 2:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 18, 9:00 AM CDT.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
What Is Alabama’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Well, it's about that time of year. Have you loaded up your cupboards with candy for the trick-or-treaters?. The National Retail Federation tracks the sales of candy, and other products, each year. So, what candy are we Alabama folks sucking, chewing and chomping on?. It's strange to me, because I...
Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
What Does Biden’s Recent Marijuana Pardons Mean For Alabama?

It seems like the United States is moving closer and closer toward the decriminalization of marijuana. President Joe Biden announced pardons for all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. This could affect potentially thousands of Americans who were charged with a marijuana crime. "No one should be in jail...
Let’s Help Get These Alabama Kids Adopted Before the Holidays

Adoption is not only important for the children but also for the adoptive families. “This is where adoption shines and offers a light in the darkness. Not only does adoption create families, but it also gives birth parents an avenue through which to see their child flourish when they are not able to parent,” said Adoption.org.
