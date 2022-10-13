ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?

We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls

Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll

After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game

The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
FARGO, ND
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
