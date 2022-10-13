Read full article on original website
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls
Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Guess What Hilarious Comedian Is Coming ‘Black’ to the Sioux Empire?
Trust me, living in South Dakota in the wintertime, you're gonna need a good laugh come February, and he's just the guy to give you one. Grammy Award Winning standup comedian Lewis Black is coming back to the Sioux Empire early next year to perform his critically acclaimed “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show at the Orpheum Theater.
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll
After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event on Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon will feature entertainment, a Skyforce intrasquad scrimmage, NBA mascots, door prizes, contests, and more. The...
Final South Dakota High School Football Poll Released
The South Dakota high school football regular season is winding down and the final poll has been released for the 2022 season. The rest of the results will be determined on the field as all the top teams try to win a State Title. All votes are tallied by South...
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game
The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
Sioux Falls CFC Joins Overtime to Talk Successful First Season
Sioux Falls City Football Club's inaugural season came and went in a flash. After a wildly successful first campaign as members of the WPSL right here in the Sioux Empire, we talked with one of the owners, Emily Thomas, about what's ahead for the team. Appearing on the Tuesday edition...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
