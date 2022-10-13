Clemson basketball player P.J. Hall is preseason All-ACC. Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior center from Spartanburg (Dorman High School), was picked Tuesday for second team and received two votes for player of the year. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with 38 blocks while playing nearly all season on a fractured foot as a sophomore. He was named the ACC's most improved player. Hall also had knee surgery in July but is expected to be ready for the season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO