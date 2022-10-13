ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson basketball's P.J. Hall makes second-team All-ACC; Tigers picked 11th

Clemson basketball player P.J. Hall is preseason All-ACC. Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior center from Spartanburg (Dorman High School), was picked Tuesday for second team and received two votes for player of the year. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with 38 blocks while playing nearly all season on a fractured foot as a sophomore. He was named the ACC's most improved player. Hall also had knee surgery in July but is expected to be ready for the season.
Clemson football is where we expected it to be, Syracuse is not

OK, all of you prognosticators, gamblers, oddsmakers and soothsayers who predicted that an undefeated and Top 20 Syracuse team would be rolling into Death Valley to challenge Clemson for Atlantic Division superiority in late October, please raise your hands. Now scold yourself for lying. One would be hard pressed to...
CLEMSON, SC

