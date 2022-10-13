Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
Halloween Parade & Beggars’ Night
On Thursday, October 27th, downtown Greenville will be transformed into a trail of Halloween treats for elementary school aged children. There are many ways to join in the fun, including a costume contest and costume parade. Anyone who chooses to enter the costume contest will walk in this parade, from W. 5th Street (next to Wayne Cinema), down Broadway and finish at the circle. The costume judging will take place at the circle.
GOP holds 2022 pig roast
GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Party recently hosted its annual pig roast in the coliseum on the Darke County Fairgrounds. Candidates who will be appearing on the November 8 general election ballot were in attendance. GOP Chairman Katie DeLand chaired the event. Candidate for U. S. Senate J....
