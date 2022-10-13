On Thursday, October 27th, downtown Greenville will be transformed into a trail of Halloween treats for elementary school aged children. There are many ways to join in the fun, including a costume contest and costume parade. Anyone who chooses to enter the costume contest will walk in this parade, from W. 5th Street (next to Wayne Cinema), down Broadway and finish at the circle. The costume judging will take place at the circle.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO