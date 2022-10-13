ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon

Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 19, 12:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama clergy calls on Ivey to address inmate’s health

Two photos show the deterioration of Kastellio Vaughan, who is currently serving time within the Alabama prison system. A coalition of Alabama pastors is calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to do something about the health of Kastellio Vaughan, whose condition while incarcerated within an Alabama prison went viral and sparked outrage last month.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida police capture Alabama fugitive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Nick 97.5

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

What Is Alabama’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Well, it's about that time of year. Have you loaded up your cupboards with candy for the trick-or-treaters?. The National Retail Federation tracks the sales of candy, and other products, each year. So, what candy are we Alabama folks sucking, chewing and chomping on?. It's strange to me, because I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy