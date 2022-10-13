Read full article on original website
Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon
Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 19, 12:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
