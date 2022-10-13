Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Chesapeake effort not meeting goals; now what?
With its 2025 deadline a little more than three years away, environmental leaders are publicly acknowledging what’s been increasingly obvious for years – that the Chesapeake Bay region will for the third time miss a self-imposed cleanup deadline. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Chesapeake Bay Foundation recently...
sungazette.news
Va. home sales expected to be down, prices up in 2023
Home sales across the Old Dominion in 2023 are expected to be down from the sluggish pace of 2022 but sales prices are expected to continue to advance, if more modestly, according to a new forecast from Virginia Realtors. “Upward pressure on prices is starting to ease, and this trend...
Comments / 0