It spent three-quarters of a century at a single location, but for 2022 the Arlington Optimist Club Christmas-tree lot is making a move. The club since 1946 has sold perhaps as many as 200,000 trees from a parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway). Wells Fargo Bank, the latest in a line of financial firms that have occupied the prime corner there, opted to not allow the club to continue sales, citing concerns about parking and liability.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO