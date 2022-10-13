Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials eye changes in the name of ‘equity’
Besides residency, educational background and professional expertise, demographic factors such as race soon may be considered when Fairfax County officials vet board and commission appointees. The Chairman’s Task Force on Equity and Opportunity recommends the county intentionally ensure diverse representation in its power and decision making, Chief Equity Officer Karla...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Am I the great and powerful Oz? (No, not Dr. Oz…)
Many moons ago, there was a vocal Arlington civic activist who postulated the theory that everything that took place in Arlington governance (and he did not approve of most of it) was the result of a behind-the-scenes cabal consisting of Chris Zimmerman (then on the County Board), Rich Doud (then president of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce) and … me?
sungazette.news
Civic Federation preps for return of governance discussion
A combination of summer vacation, election season and the contentious debate over Missing Middle housing policies moved it off the headlines, but Arlington County Civic Federation leaders aim to return to the question of county governance sooner rather than later. It is “almost certain” the Civic Federation’s November meeting will...
sungazette.news
Local residents named by governor to state panels
Gov. Youngkin recently made the following appointments to state boards and commissions:. Daniel Steen of Arlington, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Justice, was appointed to the board of regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library. Lucy Treene of Arlington, a physician assistant, was appointed to the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants.
sungazette.news
Collaborative effort saves Civil War ‘redoubt’ on Mason campus
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt. The 80-foot-wide, circular fortification isn’t much to look at anymore, but stands out as an obviously human-made feature in the woods. It’s now accessible via wood-chip pathways just behind Parking Lot K on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
sungazette.news
Chesapeake effort not meeting goals; now what?
With its 2025 deadline a little more than three years away, environmental leaders are publicly acknowledging what’s been increasingly obvious for years – that the Chesapeake Bay region will for the third time miss a self-imposed cleanup deadline. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Chesapeake Bay Foundation recently...
sungazette.news
NAACP seeking nominees for annual awards
The Arlington branch of the NAACP is seeking nominations for its 2022 honors, to be presented a “virtual” Freedom Fund banquet on Dec. 14. The deadline is Dec. 1, and nominations are being taken for the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award, Henry L. Holmes Meritorious Service Award, Willard W. “Woody” Brittain Community Appreciation Award, Esther G. Cooper Civil Rights Activist of the Year Award and Arlington Branch NAACP President’s Award.
sungazette.news
Annual housing-information fair coming next weekend
The annual Live in Arlington Information Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed Recreation Center, 3009 16th St. South. The event, sponsored by the Arlington County government as part of Affordable Housing Month, will feature free workshops and access to industry experts.
sungazette.news
Columbia Pike pizza parlor gets renewed delivery permit
Arlington County Board members on Oct. 15 renewed a permit allowing a Columbia Pike restaurant to provide pizza-delivery service, although when such service will commence remains up in the air. The owners of Papa Deeno’s Pizza at 4109 Columbia Pike in October 2021 received a government use permit to provide...
sungazette.news
Va. home sales expected to be down, prices up in 2023
Home sales across the Old Dominion in 2023 are expected to be down from the sluggish pace of 2022 but sales prices are expected to continue to advance, if more modestly, according to a new forecast from Virginia Realtors. “Upward pressure on prices is starting to ease, and this trend...
sungazette.news
Signature Theatre to aid AFAC with fund-raising performance
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) is partnering with Signature Theatre for a Nov. 20 fund-raiser with a musical-theater twist. Half the purchase price for all tickets sold for the Nov. 20 matinee (2 p.m.) performance of Signature’s production of “Into the Woods” will be donated directly to AFAC.
sungazette.news
McLean Project for Arts to feature student artwork
The McLean Project for the Art will have artwork by local students on display at the Ramp Gallery, located at the MPA’s headquarters at the McLean Community Center. The exhibition, on display through Nov. 1, showcases work created by students from local public and private schools. Traditionally, the artwork...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A unique feature
Every high school outdoor athletics complex has some type of unique feature, even those new renovated or state-of-the-art venues. Whether there’s a malfunctioning scoreboard, weird outfield dimension or only five tennis courts instead of the necessary six needed for team singles-match competition. There is always something. The outdoor track...
sungazette.news
Great Falls Studio Tour just over the horizon
The 19th annual Great Falls Studio Tour will be held Oct. 21-23, allowing residents to visit the working spaces of a large number of visual artists in the region. The self-guided driving tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. “While artists will have work available...
