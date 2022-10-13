Read full article on original website
Sparklight Recognizes Two Taylorville Teachers
Two Taylorville Teachers were awarded a total of $3,000 as part of a social media campaign from the company Sparklight. Matt Peabody and Neil Hohenstein are two of 20 teachers who were recognized. They were awarded for making a difference in the communities served by Sparklight and the Cable One family of brands. Peabody teaches at Taylorville Junior High School and Hohenstein teaches at Taylorville High School. Both men were honored at the Taylorville City Council meeting earlier in October.
TMH Nurse Wins DAISY Award For Nursing Excellence
A Taylorville Memorial Hospital nurse wins a nursing excellence award. Taylorville Memorial Hospital says that Nicholas Lavin, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. A patient nominated Lavin for the award. In the nomination form, the patient says that Lavin is professional and...
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
Taylorville City Council is set to meet Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting. Trevor Freeman and Matt Blomquist will be recognized. After approval of minutes, motions will be discussed and potentially approved, especially those concerning the water department and a special events permit for the TMH Auxiliary 14th annual 5K fun run on November 26th and a closure of the south side of the square for the Haloween Promenade on Saturday, October 29th from 5-8 PM.
Pana School District Groundbreaking Ceremony
Pana School District announced that they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school on Tuesday. Pictures courtesy of Pana School District.
Taylorville School Board Meets This Evening
Taylorville School District Board of Education meeting for the third regular meeting of the 2022-23 school year. The board will hear from visitors, review communications, and go over the consent agenda. After the approval of September’s minutes, and the review and approval of Claims, the board will go over the...
Taylorville City Council Meets; Honors Freeman & Blomquist
The Taylorville City Council recognized both Trevor Freeman and Matt Blomquist this week at the bi-monthly City Council meeting. Trevor Freeman is 14 and is in 8th grade fighting Bone Cancer, with a dream to one day be a police officer. October 17, 2022, was made Trevor Freeman day and October 18th was named Matt Blomquist day in recognition of his building trades work.
Christian County Board To Meet Tuesday Evening
The Christian County Board will meet this evening at 6:30 PM at the Christian County Courthouse. The board will approve minutes, hear from the public, discuss a fundraiser, and go over appointments. The board will hear from committees and review and decline, table, or approve many motions including health department issues, zoning business, solid waste business, and highway business. The board will discuss animal control, courthouse and building business, and other issues that come up.
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/17/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-15-22 James Middleton age, 24 of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO for resisting/obstructing an officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer. The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10/13/22. Heidi L. Achenbach, age...
