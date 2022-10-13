Two Taylorville Teachers were awarded a total of $3,000 as part of a social media campaign from the company Sparklight. Matt Peabody and Neil Hohenstein are two of 20 teachers who were recognized. They were awarded for making a difference in the communities served by Sparklight and the Cable One family of brands. Peabody teaches at Taylorville Junior High School and Hohenstein teaches at Taylorville High School. Both men were honored at the Taylorville City Council meeting earlier in October.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO