AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man accused of stabbing boss in Phoenix said he was trying to 'protect' community, records show

A man arrested Monday and charged on suspicion of attempted murder at a Phoenix business reportedly said he attacked his supervisor because he was convinced the victim was a threat to the community, records indicate.   Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. near Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue. The calls reported a person armed with a knife at Kem Krest, an auto parts facility, according to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Davenport, IA
