Willkie Adds Munger Real Estate Trio As It Expands LA Office
Willkie Farr & Gallagher is expanding its Los Angeles office with a trio of real estate partners from Munger, Tolles & Olson. Misty Sanford, Karen Lorang and Aimee Contreras-Camua have joined, and Sanford will serve as chair of the real estate practice. The hires bring Willkie’s Los Angeles office to...
BakerHostetler Adds Partner to Tax Group, Employee Benefits Team
Stacy E. Wilhite has rejoined Baker & Hostetler LLP’s office in Columbus, Ohio, as a partner in the tax practice group and member of the employee benefits and executive compensation team, the firm announced Monday. Wilhite previously served as associate counsel for a nonprofit healthcare system, the firm said.
Zillow Win Canceling ‘Abstract’ IBM Patents Upheld on Appeal (1)
Real estate platform Zillow Group Inc. can keep a trial court win that canceled a pair of. International Business Machines Inc. patents because they covered abstract ideas, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with a Washington federal district court that IBM’s US Patent...
PwC Adds More Minorities to Ranks While Partner Promotions Lag
The ranks of Black and Latino staff at PwC LLP have steadily increased amid efforts to better recruit and retain a more diverse US workforce, the firm said in an annual sustainability report. The total number of Black PwC professionals rose slightly to 7% of the firm’s US workforce in...
Credit Suisse Disposal Plans Gain Pace as Revamp Clock Ticks (1)
Credit Suisse Group AG is exploring a sale of its US asset-management operations and moving closer to securing financing for other businesses, as it nears a strategy revamp that’s likely to fundamentally reshape it. The Swiss bank has recently begun a. sales process. for the US operations of Credit...
New Paul Hastings Boss Lopez Takes Helm With Growth in Mind
Paul Hastings is welcoming its first new leader in more than two decades Monday as Frank Lopez steps into the role as the law firm’s chairman. Lopez, head of the firm’s global securities and capital markets practice, succeeds Seth Zachary, who presided over meteoric growth that topped out last year with $1.6 billion in gross revenue and partner profits of over $4.7 million. Zachary will remain a partner at Paul Hastings.
Barclays, UBS Among Banks to Win Antitrust Appeal Over Yen-Libor
Commodities Act doesn’t cover overseas activity, court says. , and other top financial institutions escaped litigation over their alleged scheme to rig two Japanese interest benchmarks, when a federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled that US market manipulation laws don’t cover their activity overseas. The US Court of...
Hunton Andrews Kurth Adds Tax Partner, Counsel From ExxonMobil
William Freeman has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP from ExxonMobil Corp. to be a tax partner in Dallas, the firm said Tuesday. Freeman has experience advising on issues related to corporate tax, partnership tax, and US international tax, according to the firm. He was an associate in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s tax group before leaving the firm in 2007 to become senior tax counsel at ExxonMobil. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School, the firm said.
Freshfields Pushes US Expansion, Despite Downturn in Deals Work
Freshfields law firm poaches leveraged finance partner from Weil. US summer associate class was largest in firm’s history stateside. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is moving forward with its US expansion strategy, despite headwinds in one of the law firm’s key businesses: mergers and acquisitions. The UK-founded firm expects to...
ESG Compliance Strategy Must Align With Regulation
Global companies are in various stages of developing programs focused on environmental, social, and governance compliance, while concerns in the US around ESG compliance are picking up as well. Though ESG legislation has yet to become commonplace, compliance officers are aware that their organizations face ethical, legal, and reputational risks relating to ESG factors.
A Digital Drive to Reform the $11 Trillion Global Gold Market
Trading on one of the world’s oldest markets depends on a network of high-security vaults located underneath Greater London. There, some 50,000 gold bars, each worth more than $650,000, change hands every day among the four big banks in charge of processing transactions. The system, which includes some $500...
AbbVie Taps Deputy to Succeed Longtime Legal Chief Schumacher
Laura Schumacher to retire after 32-year career at pharma giant. Perry Siatis, a deputy general counsel, replacing her as legal chief. AbbVie Inc. announced Monday that its longtime law department leader Laura Schumacher will retire after more than three decades at the company and its predecessor Abbott Laboratories. Perry Siatis,...
Why a Handshake Won’t Seal a Crypto Business Deal
Blockchain technology enables professionals around the world to work collectively on non-fungible token projects, create new cryptocurrencies, build decentralized crypto-exchanges, or DEX, and engage with other facets of the web3. However, because business deals in the crypto space often lack formal arrangements, such as written contracts or a corporate formation,...
Brian Bunger Joins Holland & Knight as Partner in San Francisco
Holland & Knight has added Brian Bunger as a partner in the West Coast land use and environmental practice group in the San Francisco office, the firm announced Saturday. Bunger served as chief legal officer to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for 20 years, Holland & Knight said.
Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman Has Some New Divisions
The basic historical situation is that there were commercial banks and investment banks. Commercial banks did things like lending money to companies, making mortgage loans, offering checking accounts and issuing credit cards. Investment banks traded stocks and bonds and offered advice to companies on mergers and stock and bond offerings. In the US, the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 kept these businesses separate, more or less prohibiting commercial banks from trading stocks and bonds, and investment banks from taking deposits.
Dentons Adds Shick to Employee Benefits Practice in Cincinnati
Erin Shick has joined Dentons as a partner in the pensions, benefits and executive compensation practice in Cincinnati, the law firm said Monday. Shick focuses on compliance with federal health, benefits and tax laws, for qualified retirement plans, health, and welfare plans, according to Dentons. She also advises companies on compensation and benefits for corporate transactions, the firm said.
Crypto Leaks Risks Roche Freedman Losing More Class Action Work
An upstart litigation boutique that has made a name for itself by taking on crypto firms is on the ropes and at risk of losing its status as counsel in class actions. Roche Freedman faces the repercussions after a website called Crypto Leaks released recordings of founding partner Kyle Roche boasting of his relationship with blockchain startup Ava Labs and voicing an apparent strategy to target the company’s competitors.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
