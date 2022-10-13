Read full article on original website
Amal Clooney Looks Just Like Art at George’s Movie Premiere
As the promotional rollout for George Clooney and Julia Roberts's new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise, continues, so, too, does Amal Clooney's covetable red-carpet style. During the movie's Los Angeles premiere last night, the human rights lawyer showed up in an artful red gown. The vintage piece, hailing from Alexander McQueen's spring 2003 collection, channeled the glamour of Old Hollywood with its breezy silhouette and abstract blue, yellow, and black pattern splashed all over the skirt.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cozy Up on Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly bundled up for a cozy date night in Los Angeles this past weekend. The couple was photographed yesterday attending a performance by Landon Barker at The...
Setting the Tone
Christopher John Rogers suit jacket. Christopher John Rogers trousers. Lemaire shirt. Versace by Fendi choker. John Lobb belt. On left:Loewe coat and sandals. Victor Glemaud dress. On Right: Loewe bustier dress and shoes. D’heygere earrings. On left:Alexander McQueen dress. Kente Gentleman shirt. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello rings. Dior...
Veja Isn’t in the Sneaker Business for Celebrity Approval
People know of the French sneaker brand Veja, but they don’t know about Veja. This much I can gather from tallying Veja sneaker sightings on the New York City subway, on the elevator at work, or in the TSA line at the airport—there are dozens—and then peeking at the most-searched questions about the brand.
Everything to Know About the Cast of Love Is Blind Season 3
Time to clear your schedules and settle in on the couch: Love Is Blind is returning for a third season. It seems like just yesterday that Netflix's reality hit returned for a second season of relationship drama and Twitter debate. It's been only eight months since the Season 2 finale, and one month since the After the Altar special dropped. Luckily for reality show obsessives, the streamer renewed the social experiment for Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time, and the installments were filmed back-to-back.
Meghan Markle Says Working on Deal or No Deal Made Her Feel “Not Smart”
Long before marrying Prince Harry, and prior to her role in the series Suits, Meghan Markle worked as a "briefcase girl" on the show Deal or No Deal. Meghan was among the women who would display the briefcases containing different cash prizes for the show's contestants. And though it was simply a job she had as she worked her way into acting, the now Duchess of Sussex has some thoughts about how the show made her feel.
Prada makes history with first fine jewellery collection
"Jewellery is emotional," Timothy Iwata, Prada's new jewellery director, tells me. We're speaking in Milan at the launch of Eternal Gold, the Italian fashion house's first fine jewellery collection – a line of luxurious, artisanal pieces made from recycled gold. "Our aim is to create an emotional journey – particularly through the made-to-order pieces – one that can continue throughout the lives [of our clients] and be passed on to their children."
Natural Wonder
Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® ribbon fringe necklace from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® pebble and bean necklace from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Languette bracelet and ring from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. Set Design: Griffin...
Naomi Watts wants to talk about menopause
Along with her list of notable accomplishments—including raising two children and earning two Oscar nominations—actress Naomi Watts is now adding advocate to her résumé with the creation of menopausal beauty brand Stripes. Officially launching today in partnership with Amyris, Stripes' mission aims to improve the conversation around menopause and features a range of products like a cooling face mist, hydrating vaginal gel, and probiotic supplements, geared toward women experiencing what the brand calls "the change."
