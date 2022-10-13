Time to clear your schedules and settle in on the couch: Love Is Blind is returning for a third season. It seems like just yesterday that Netflix's reality hit returned for a second season of relationship drama and Twitter debate. It's been only eight months since the Season 2 finale, and one month since the After the Altar special dropped. Luckily for reality show obsessives, the streamer renewed the social experiment for Seasons 2 and 3 at the same time, and the installments were filmed back-to-back.

6 HOURS AGO