Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt
The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
UCM Celebrates CIS Program Anniversary with AI Lab Opening in Lee’s Summit
The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, Oct. 21 will celebrate its 52nd anniversary from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit.
New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia
Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
Funeral Announcements for October 18, 2022
A private celebration of life will be held for Judith Deane Berenyi, 86, Kansas City, formerly of Sedalia. Funeral service for Tillie Fay Holmberg, 91, of Tipton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moreau Cemetery.
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Recent Circuit Court Cases Resolved in Pettis County
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 21 to Oct. 17:. Mondo Vance Thomas: age 41, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree. Jamie L. King:...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
SH Runners Post Personal Bests at Pumpkin Run
Sacred Heart traveled to Smithton for the Pumpkin Run on Saturday, Oct. 15. Each runner came out with a new personal record. Ximena Lopez improved by 1 min 13 seconds. Sarah Hill improved by 1 min, 52 seconds. Clayton Crooker improved by 56 seconds. Jared Owens improved by 40 seconds.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a disturbance Monday evening. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Dustin E. Galloway, 40, of Mountain Grove, was transported to the Police Department, fingerprinted, and released with a municipal summons on charges of Trespassing and Destruction of Non City Property.
MSHP Arrest reports for October 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 44-year-old Jason C. Davis of Sedalia at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was suspected of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Davis was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
S-C’s Allison to play softball at CMU
OPS (on-base percentage and slugging percentage) of .920 over 27 games. Allison also played varsity volleyball at Smith-Cotton for three years and earned. Academic All-State recognition. She has achieved varsity letters in HOSA (two years),. Student Council (three years), National Honor Society and Link Crew (one year each). She has...
There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend
Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
La Monte Man Injured After Car Struck by Kenworth
A La Monte man was injured after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Acura TL, driven by 59-year-old Ruben Barajas-Arroyo of La Monte, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at R Route T just after 7:30 a.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Kenworth driven by 63-year-old David W. Meyer of Sedalia.
‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer
On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
