7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
Creepy Alabama Bat Caves You Can Actually Visit!
Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!
weisradio.com
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 19, 12:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT.
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
wbrc.com
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama
Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead
An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
Basketball polls, replacing Lewter, campaign-finance rout: Down in Alabama
Both Auburn and Alabama have places in the preseason men’s basketball Top 25. The site of Lewter Hardware could become the home of one of downtown Huntsville’s tallest buildings. There’s a landslide in campaign financing for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
