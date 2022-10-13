ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

Praise 93.3

7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Creepy Alabama Bat Caves You Can Actually Visit!

Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming

A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead

An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
Community Policy