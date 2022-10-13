Halloween is almost here - along with creepy decorations of tombstones, black cats, spider webs, and lots and lots of bats. In fact, the bat has become synonymous with all things dark and creepy on halloween - but have you ever taken a closer look at these mysterious winged creatures? Contrary to urban myths, bats are not all ravenous bloodsuckers nor are they harmful. They're actually a vital part of our environment. Bats deserve more credit than simply being a part of our Halloween decor! In Alabama, there are several caves that you can visit and watch thousands of bats take to the skies at dusk in spectacular horror movie form! Let's go...to the Alabama bat caves!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO