Tom Davis
5d ago

This is one thing that is going to add to the cost of vehicle maintenance. I wonder if the added weight will add not only to the wear a tear of the tires but the roads over which they travel ?

Mobile Carpet and Floor Cleaning
5d ago

And remember: your ev will wear tires faster, and will cause more tire pollution staying closer to earth, than do ice vehicles, and children in China/Africa will be mining the cobalt, that we do not currently know how to recycle. And most of your electricity is produced by fossil fuels. And our current electric grid would crash if 5% of today's current ice engines were replaced by bev! food for thought

Mike Bowman
5d ago

They wear out the tires twice as fast and a new battery will cost you $20000 dollars it's ridiculous idea of EV

