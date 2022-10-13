ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wisc.edu

Halverson named Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education

Richard Halverson was recently appointed as the Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education in the UW–Madison Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. Halverson, who joined the UW–Madison faculty in 2001 as an assistant professor, has spent his career in higher education creating knowledge and resources for educators...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Dairy Innovation Hub to host Dairy Summit – Nov. 16

The Dairy Innovation Hub will hold its third annual Dairy Summit conference on November 16 at UW–River Falls. The Summit features the Hub’s newest projects and is formatted for a general audience. For anyone unable to attend in person, there is a live virtual option. Sessions will also be recorded and posted to YouTube.
RIVER FALLS, WI

