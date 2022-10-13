ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph

(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
AVON, MN
Power 96

Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Horse owner in North Branch convicted for animal cruelty

NORTH BRANCH, Minn — A horse owner in North Branch was convicted of animal cruelty after it was found that she neglected a number of horses in her possession. On September 5, 2019, the Animal Humane Society Investigations Department received a complaint on the welfare of 20 horses located on the property of Carmen Marie Burth off of Hemingway Ave. in North Branch. The complaint said the horses were "very thin," had little food and no shelter.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school

EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
EDINA, MN
