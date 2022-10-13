Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
voiceofalexandria.com
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph
(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
BET
Minneapolis Man Awarded Police Commendation For Valor, Eviscerates Police During His Speech
Minneapolis resident Alex Mingus never imagined he would be honored by local police for saving a man's life and turning the award ceremony at a local police station into a viral political protest. The Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) praised his efforts and awarded Mingus the Chief's Medal of Valor...
Horse owner in North Branch convicted for animal cruelty
NORTH BRANCH, Minn — A horse owner in North Branch was convicted of animal cruelty after it was found that she neglected a number of horses in her possession. On September 5, 2019, the Animal Humane Society Investigations Department received a complaint on the welfare of 20 horses located on the property of Carmen Marie Burth off of Hemingway Ave. in North Branch. The complaint said the horses were "very thin," had little food and no shelter.
Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase
Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague
Two people died in a crash near New Prague Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said 43-year-old Heather Nichole Nelson and 38-year-old Jordan Cole Bailey, both of New Prague, died in the crash. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar...
Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man
A 23-year-old Atlanta man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, 23, as the man who died two days after being shot in Minneapolis on Oct. 3. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
nypressnews.com
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A Minnesota convicted felon is accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Minneapolis and fired 12 shots at her on Monday in the presence of their son, according to FOX 9. Minneapolis police...
