Hastings, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl

OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Garage Significantly Damaged by Early Tuesday Morning Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a garage fire early Tuesday morning. A fire department news release says crews were called to a residence in the 3,500 block of 25th St. Southeast shortly after 4:15 a.m. Crews were initially told a person was inside the detached garage, but learned while En route that all occupants had escaped the burning structure.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Charges Filed in Rochester Home Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred back in June. The criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 24-year-old Clariza Taylor-Colon of entering a residence through a bathroom window then ransacking the home on June 29 while the homeowners were away. The charges say Taylor-Colon also stole a 55 inch TV that she then pawned that same day.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
