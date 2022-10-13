The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved a women's Indian Premier League tournament, with the inaugural edition likely to begin in March 2023. Confirmed at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the tournament will reportedly feature five teams and a total of 22 matches. Each squad will be allowed 18 players, with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed - four from full member countries and one from an associate nation.

16 HOURS AGO