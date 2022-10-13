ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka with 55-run win as tournament begins with upset

Sri Lanka slumped to a shock 55-run defeat to Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup with the 2014 champions crumbling in a chase of 164 in Geelong. Sri Lanka, viewed as the strong favourites to win Group A and advance to England's Super 12 pool after triumphing at the recent Asia Cup, were rolled for 108 in exactly 19 overs as Namibia pulled off a famous victory.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England

Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Tonga aiming to complete rise on RL's biggest stage

If Kristian Woolf was unsure of what to expect when he first walked into camp with the Tonga national team nine years ago, it did not take long for him to recognise the potential which has led them going into this year's Rugby League World Cup as one of the title contenders.
SkySports

Andalucia Masters: LIV rebel Adrian Otaegui triumphs on DP World Tour

Spain's Adrian Otaegui, who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events, cruised to a commanding victory in the Andalucia Masters. Otaegui took a six-shot lead into the final round at Valderrama and was never in danger of being caught, a closing 68...
SkySports

Women's IPL approved for 2023 start | Roger Binny named new BCCI president, taking over from Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved a women's Indian Premier League tournament, with the inaugural edition likely to begin in March 2023. Confirmed at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the tournament will reportedly feature five teams and a total of 22 matches. Each squad will be allowed 18 players, with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed - four from full member countries and one from an associate nation.
The Guardian

Indonesia to demolish football stadium where scores died in crowd crush

The Indonesian football stadium where more than 130 people were killed in a crowd crush on 1 October will be torn down and rebuilt, the country’s president has said. “For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to Fifa standards,” Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.
SkySports

RFU and Gallagher Premiership bosses to face parliamentary committee over rugby union's financial crisis

The RFU and Gallagher Premiership will face a parliamentary committee next month to address the sport’s financial crisis. Wasps joined Worcester Warriors in administration on Monday, making 167 members of staff, including players and coaches, redundant. Both clubs had already been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, which now contains 11 teams after kicking off the 2022/23 season with 13.
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal

Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy