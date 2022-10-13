Read full article on original website
SkySports
England race to victory over Pakistan in final T20 World Cup warm-up
Over-by-over commentary as England play their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
England bowler Reece Topley an injury doubt for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan after rolled ankle
England bowler Reece Topley has emerged an an injury doubt ahead of their first T20 World Cup match vs Afghanistan on Saturday. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon and did not feature in the final warm-up against Pakistan.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka with 55-run win as tournament begins with upset
Sri Lanka slumped to a shock 55-run defeat to Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup with the 2014 champions crumbling in a chase of 164 in Geelong. Sri Lanka, viewed as the strong favourites to win Group A and advance to England's Super 12 pool after triumphing at the recent Asia Cup, were rolled for 108 in exactly 19 overs as Namibia pulled off a famous victory.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England
Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Tonga aiming to complete rise on RL's biggest stage
If Kristian Woolf was unsure of what to expect when he first walked into camp with the Tonga national team nine years ago, it did not take long for him to recognise the potential which has led them going into this year's Rugby League World Cup as one of the title contenders.
SkySports
Andalucia Masters: LIV rebel Adrian Otaegui triumphs on DP World Tour
Spain's Adrian Otaegui, who successfully challenged sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events, cruised to a commanding victory in the Andalucia Masters. Otaegui took a six-shot lead into the final round at Valderrama and was never in danger of being caught, a closing 68...
SkySports
England edged out France in battle the hard way at Rugby World Cup - but was exactly what they needed
England's win over France was a battle of attrition. I don't think I have seen a game as close as that in a long, long time for the Red Roses - but it's exactly what they needed at this stage of the World Cup. It might have been England's 11th...
SkySports
Women's IPL approved for 2023 start | Roger Binny named new BCCI president, taking over from Sourav Ganguly
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved a women's Indian Premier League tournament, with the inaugural edition likely to begin in March 2023. Confirmed at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the tournament will reportedly feature five teams and a total of 22 matches. Each squad will be allowed 18 players, with a maximum of six from overseas. In the playing XI, a maximum of five overseas players will be allowed - four from full member countries and one from an associate nation.
SkySports
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou adamant World Cup break will not disrupt the Hoops' Scottish Premiership title charge
Manager Ange Postecoglou is confident the upcoming World Cup break will not have an adverse effect on Celtic's season. The Hoops boss admitted there are a lot of "unknown" factors related to how teams will cope with having the campaign interrupted for around a month from mid-November onwards to accommodate the finals in Qatar.
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul rallies in Stockholm
American eighth seed Tommy Paul shook off a close first-set loss and beat Swedish wild card Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4,
SkySports
RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney in favour of smaller Premiership amid rugby's financial crisis
Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney is in favour of a slimmed-down Premiership following the financial implosions at Wasps and Worcester and says his organisation cannot "bail out" cash-stricken clubs. Wasps look set to enter administration after being suspended from the top flight and are now facing relegation to...
SkySports
Arsenal Women: The Gunners' Champions League meeting with Lyon will be a "reality check", says Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal's upcoming Women's Champions League clash against eight-time champions Lyon will be a "reality check" for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season's Women's Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign. Beth Mead was...
Indonesia to demolish football stadium where scores died in crowd crush
The Indonesian football stadium where more than 130 people were killed in a crowd crush on 1 October will be torn down and rebuilt, the country’s president has said. “For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to Fifa standards,” Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.
SkySports
RFU and Gallagher Premiership bosses to face parliamentary committee over rugby union's financial crisis
The RFU and Gallagher Premiership will face a parliamentary committee next month to address the sport’s financial crisis. Wasps joined Worcester Warriors in administration on Monday, making 167 members of staff, including players and coaches, redundant. Both clubs had already been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, which now contains 11 teams after kicking off the 2022/23 season with 13.
SkySports
Elnaz Rekabi: Fears grow for Iranian athlete who competed without hijab at international event
Concerns are mounting for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who took part in an international competition without a hijab. Rekabi, 33, could have been forced to leave the Asian Championships in South Korea early and faces being arrested and immediately transferred to prison when she returns home, according to reports denied by Tehran.
SkySports
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka keeps Gunners top and Patrick Bamford misses a penalty as VAR drama strikes again
Bukayo Saka continued his fine form to keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leeds – but the visitors were lucky to escape with victory as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty. In a bizarre start to the game, a power cut after...
SkySports
Rainbow Laces: Stonewall reveals stats that show 'fantastic progress' in fight for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport
Stonewall is launching its award-winning Rainbow Laces campaign for a ninth year and calling on fans to keep up the fight for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport after new research showed 'fantastic progress'. New research from ICM/Walnut and Stonewall shines a light on the transformative impact of the iconic Rainbow Laces...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal
Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.
