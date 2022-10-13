ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star handed AUS$100m penalty and indefinite NSW licence suspension

Last month, Star was declared unsuitable to hold a casino licence in New South Wales after Adam Bell SC’s report outlined a host of anti-money laundering and social responsibility failings at Star Sydney stretching back for years. An incomplete list of the misconduct included successful attempts to circumvent Chinese...

