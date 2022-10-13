ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BitKeep suffers $1M hack

Decentralized multichain wallet BitKeep lost $1 million on Oct. 17 to a hacker who exploited its swap features on the BNB chain. Blockchain security company PeckShield first drew attention to the hack on Oct. 17 before BitKeep confirmed the event during the early hours of Oct. 18. The security company urged users to revoke approval to their wallet at the time of the hack.
German crypto neobank Nuri shuts down business after failing to find buyer

Nuri, a German crypto neobank, is closing its doors as it was unable to find an acquirer after filing for insolvency in August, CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer said in an Oct. 18 blog post. The CEO said the decision was taken as the company was unable to find a potential acquirer...
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%

One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
Mastercard to address pent-up demand by offering banks an easy way into crypto

According to CNBC, payment processing giant Mastercard is rolling out a program helping financial institutions offer crypto trading. The program will offer a turnkey solution for banks to meet the crypto trading demands of customers. Mastercard said the service would leverage the Paxos trading platform to execute trades while offering help meeting regulatory compliance and security requirements.
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules

The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
Thousands of Bitcoin leave Coinbase for the first time since June

Roughly 50,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase on Oct. 18, making it the first time since June that such a massive amount of the flagship token has left the exchange. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin withdrawals from Coinbase since the beginning of the year with the orange line.
Huobi token up 70% in the last 30 days, following Justin Sun’s arrival

Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.
Bitcoin Association pursuing criminal charges against miner mining empty blocks

Bitcoin Association, a non-profit responsible for the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, has revealed intentions to freeze block rewards and sue a malicious miner for breach of contract, according to an Oct 16 press statement. According to the Association, the said miner has been acting maliciously on the BSV chain since...
FTX-backed Aptos blockchain under fire for low scalability on launch day

FTX-backed layer-1 blockchain Aptos is facing backlash for failing to deliver on its promise of scalability from launch day. The layer-1 blockchain developed by ex-Meta employees launched its mainnet “Aptos Autumn” on Oct. 17. Before launch, it had promised to deliver an unparalleled speed of up to 160,000...
Fed Vice Chair warns banks about crypto liquidity, urges stablecoin regulation

Federal Reserve Bank Vice Chair Michael Barr said that banks accepting crypto deposits should be aware of their increased liquidity risks in an Oct. 12 speech published on Oct. 17. Barr stated that there are heightened liquidity risks when traditional banks do business with crypto firms, as such banks could...
Ripple’s XRPL to soon support NFTs

Ripple’s XRP Ledger could enable support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as early as Oct. 31, according to a tweet shared by Ripple’s vice president of corporate strategy and operations, Emi Yoshikawa. According to the tweet, the two weeks countdown to XLS 20 Amendment v1.9.2 began on Oct. 17,...
StakeChaiin Launches With First ADA Staking Pool on Cardano

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Aenco Technologies has announced the launch of its first Cardano (ADA) staking pool...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300bn+ industry goes next

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300bn+ staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum’s merge....
North Korean Lazarus Group targets Japanese crypto firms

North Korean hacker group Lazarus has reportedly launched multiple cyber-attacks against Japanese crypto exchanges, according to Japan News. Japan’s National Police and Financial Services agencies issued a joint statement to inform the public about the hacker’s tactics and help them take appropriate measures. The Lazarus group reportedly sent...

