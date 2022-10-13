ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Indonesia to demolish football stadium where scores died in crowd crush

The Indonesian football stadium where more than 130 people were killed in a crowd crush on 1 October will be torn down and rebuilt, the country’s president has said. “For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to Fifa standards,” Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.

