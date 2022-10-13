Read full article on original website
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
Fetterman Stopping In Butler
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
No Injuries After Car Hits Utility Pole In Center Twp.
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Center Township. According to State Police, 26-year-old Treh Gillott of Butler was traveling on Sunset Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 15th) when he lost control of his pickup. Authorities say that the...
BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase
Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.
Butler Twp. Commissioners Approve BASA Deal
The last local step in the sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority was approved last night by the Butler Township Commissioners. At their Monday meeting, the Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution supporting the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the system and assets of the Authority.
