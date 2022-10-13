Read full article on original website
Bengals QB Joe Burrow showed his LSU pride with a nod to Ja'Marr Chase for the Saints game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up in an LSU jersey, one worn by teammate Ja'Marr Chase, for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 1 LSU jersey was worn by Chase, who now plays for the Bengals, during the national title game for...
BYU’s defense reevaluating schemes, personnel, roles heading into game at Liberty
There may be some seldom used offensive linemen moving over to play on the defensive line for BYU.
Freshmen starting tackles are unusual, so how are LSU's Will Campbell and Emery Jones pulling it off?
It’s not uncommon in college football to see true freshmen playing at skill positions, but LSU coach Brian Kelly said he isn’t sure he’s ever started two freshmen on the offensive line — let alone two tackles. But that has been the case for the Tigers...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 7? Vote now.
Week 7 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
In his Saints debut, Rashid Shaheed showed the power of speed with his 44-yard touchdown
The thunderclap that boomed throughout the Caesars Superdome was the byproduct of New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed announcing he belonged in the NFL with a 44-yard lightning bolt. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, offered some shock and awe in his NFL debut when he took his first...
Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.
In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
Scott Rabalais: Kim Mulkey talks Brittney Griner, but doesn't worry about what others think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kim Mulkey wished Brittney Griner a happy birthday on Tuesday here at SEC basketball media days. Normally this would hardly constitute news, “Happy birthday” being one of the most uttered phrases on Earth. But considering that the last time Mulkey was asked about Griner she got the flamethrower treatment over what she said — or didn’t say — about her former star player at Baylor made it rather different.
Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
There were so many chances for the New Orleans Saints to land a decisive blow Sunday in front of a supercharged Caesars Superdome crowd. But instead of slamming the window shut on any potential Joe Burrow magic, New Orleans kept leaving that little crease open and, well, you can probably guess where this is leading.
Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave clears concussion protocol: 'Be ready on Thursday'
Chris Olave is back for Week 7. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, he announced Tuesday in the team's locker room. Olave suffered a concussion during the Saints’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 9. He was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pelicans' roster set after signing E.J. Liddell to final two-way slot
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract, which means that the team's roster for the upcoming season is set. The Pelicans have 15 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts, the maximum allowed in both categories. The Pelicans drafted Liddell with the...
Fred Vinson, the New Orleans Pelicans' shot fixer, was always chasing the perfect jumper
While Fred Vinson was on the opposite side of the world this summer, the videos never stopped coming in. Vinson, a longtime assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, spent two weeks in Thailand. His mother-in-law, who is from Bangkok, had not been back home since the early ’90s. So in August, Vinson and his wife, Muthithar, accompanied her there.
