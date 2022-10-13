ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.

In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: Kim Mulkey talks Brittney Griner, but doesn't worry about what others think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kim Mulkey wished Brittney Griner a happy birthday on Tuesday here at SEC basketball media days. Normally this would hardly constitute news, “Happy birthday” being one of the most uttered phrases on Earth. But considering that the last time Mulkey was asked about Griner she got the flamethrower treatment over what she said — or didn’t say — about her former star player at Baylor made it rather different.
MARYLAND STATE
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Pelicans' roster set after signing E.J. Liddell to final two-way slot

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract, which means that the team's roster for the upcoming season is set. The Pelicans have 15 players on standard contracts and two players on two-way contracts, the maximum allowed in both categories. The Pelicans drafted Liddell with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

