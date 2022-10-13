ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Alex Jones cheers on air as judge reads $965 million defamation suit verdict

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkIpZ_0iXFYD6k00

( The Hill ) – Live on his show Wednesday, Infowars host Alex Jones mocked a jury ordering him to pay $965 million in a defamation suit brought by Sandy Hook families, cheering as the judge listed off millions in damages for each count.

“Get those numbers up,” Jones said after one count was read, at times giving a thumbs up and raising his hand in the air.

A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered Jones to pay the damages to the family of victims of the 2012 Newtown, Conn., school shooting for repeatedly claiming the massacre was a hoax, a staggering amount that surpassed the $550 million that one of the plaintiff’s attorneys had asked for .

“Good. Bravo. What a political joke. What a weaponized system,” Jones said after the judge read one of the counts.

“If I don’t have a billion, I’m upset,” he said moments later, saying he was “proud” to be under attack.

Jones for years falsely claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and the judge previously ruled that he was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress on the victims’ families.

The 2012 shooting left 20 children and six employees dead, in addition to the suspect himself and his mother.

Jones has apologized for his past comments, but in court last month, the Infowars host said he was “done saying I’m sorry.”

As the lawsuits progress, Jones has also come under scrutiny for his company’s finances.

Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy in July.

Some of the victims’ families have accused Jones of attempting to shield his assets and enrich himself as he faces damages from the lawsuits and places his company under bankruptcy protections.

Jones will soon face a third trial in Texas brought by parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Stockton community for their help in making this arrest. The arrest […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP

Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard testifies at her murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, the eighth day of her murder trial, Wendy Howard was called to the witness stand and testified to the fear she felt when she fired shots that killed an ex-boyfriend. Howard, 53, testified when the ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, arrived at her Tehachapi home the afternoon of June 5, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

CHP investigating collision along I-5 in Mettler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision involving a possible wrong-way driver along Interstate 5 south of Highway 166 Saturday afternoon in Mettler. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just before 4 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 about a mile south of Highway 166. It was not […]
KGET

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

FFX: Week 9 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season started off the field after multiple schools decided to cancel games over fears of potential violence. Three games were canceled Thursday and Friday out of precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear if those games would be rescheduled. On Friday, the attention turns to the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy