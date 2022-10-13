Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Texas Securities Watchdog Probes FTX US
The Texas State Securities Board is trying to find out whether FTX US is violating state law by offering unregistered securities through its yield-bearing service. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a recent court filing, the agency...
ihodl.com
Gary Gensler Supports Expanding CFTC Powers in the Crypto Industry
Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given his support behind potentially increasing the CFTC's power in the cryptocurrency sector, The Block has reported. He has said during a speech at the Digital Asset Quality Conference at Georgetown University that crypto projects outside the SEC's...
ihodl.com
Mastercard Brings Crypto to Banks with Paxos
Mastercard is planning to help financial institutions offer their clients access to cryptocurrencies with the help of Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to CNBC, the international payment system wants to serve as...
ihodl.com
Binance Launches New Indices for Passive Crypto Investors
Crypto exchange Binance has just launched the CMC Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index. As reported by the company, the product, which has been promoted as part of the Auto-Invest service, will be available next month for automatic tracking and management of diversified portfolios of digital assets. Subscribe to our Telegram channel...
ihodl.com
Société Générale Receives Digital Asset Service Provider License in France
Financial conglomerate Société Générale has just received a digital asset service provider license from the French Financial Market Supervisory Authority (AMF) through its subsidiary Forge. Since September, the company can offer its clients services focused on the storage, sale and trading of digital assets. Subscribe to...
ihodl.com
Fed Member Criticizes Launch of Digital Dollar
Christopher Waller, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board (Fed), has said during a speech at Harvard University the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will not strengthen the position of the US dollar in the international arena. According to him:. "Proponents of issuing a CBDC tend...
ihodl.com
Court Hearings for OneCoin Affiliates Begin in Germany
Three people to face criminal allegations in Germany over their participation in OneCoin, a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, Bloomberg reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to court documents, a Munich lawyer was charged with money laundering and banking...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0