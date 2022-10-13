ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Applied Materials Stock Slides After Cutting Profit Outlook On New China Chip Export Rules

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yn31k_0iXFUGBR00

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares moved lower Thursday after the semiconductor equipment maker cut its current quarter sales outlook by around $400 million following changes to U.S. rules on chip exports to China.

Applied Materials said it sees adjusted earnings for the three months ending in October, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, in the region of $1.54 to $1.78 per share, down from its prior range of 1.82 to $2.18 per share.

Revenues were seen at around $6.4 billion, with margin for error of $250 million on either side, down from its prior forecast of $6.65 billion.

President Joe Biden unveiled new restrictions on the export of high-tech semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China-based companies late last week as the administration moves to both shore-up domestic production while preventing sensitive technology from finding its way into the Chinese military.

"Applied is pursuing additional export licenses and authorizations where needed," the Santa Clara, California-based group said. "The company currently expects the new regulations will impact net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 by a similar amount as in the current quarter."

Applied Materials shares were marked 1.76% lower in early Thursday trading to change hands at $74.66 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month decline to around 36%.

"We view the China impact as slightly larger than we expected, but still in the ballpark," said D.A. Davidson analyst Hans Chung, who carries a 'buy' rating with a $105 price target on the stock. "We also believe the China weakness is mostly priced in given the 15% pullback in the past week."

"On a positive note, improvement in the supply chain partially offset the downside risk in China," he added.

Earlier this summer, Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson cautioned that the group would remain "supply-constrained" for the "several quarters" as it lowered its 2022 wafer fab equipment industry view to around $90 billion and said it expects to slow hiring in order to ensuring the full funding of R&D programs.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
TheStreet

Costco Will Raise Prices but Won't Make Key Membership Change

As a membership-based warehouse club, Costco (COST) has different priorities than other retailers. Above all else, the chain has to keep its members happy so they keep renewing. That's something the company has been doing in increasingly large numbers. "At Q4 end, our U.S. and Canada renewal rate came in...
CNBC

We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of AMD

This small sale of AMD is consistent with what we explained last Monday when downgrading our rating of the semiconductor stock to a 2. While this AMD move is a tough sale to make after its nasty decline this year — and we regret not selling more before the collapse of the PC industry — we believe it's necessary to reduce our exposure to semiconductors.
TheStreet

Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

The pandemic created perfect growth conditions for a variety of companies. Some simply added a lot of customers that would have eventually found their product anyway. That's what happened with the Disney+ streaming service for example. People being stuck at home led to meteoric growth, but Walt Disney probably would have eventually captured those customers.
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
tipranks.com

Buy These 2 Chip Stocks on the Dip, Say Analysts

The semiconductor sector has been under pressure all year, as the economy slows down and consumers’ buying power shrinks. Adding fuel to fire, the Biden Administration announced last week a new set of semiconductor export restrictions to China – and the chip stocks have been falling since. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring Plans, Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) shares jumped higher Tuesday after the investment bank posted firmer-than-expected third quarter earnings, declared a $2.50 dividend and unveiled plans to restructure its four business divisions. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $8.25per share, down 44.7% from the same...
Benzinga

US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus

Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy