Despite claims, Trump Org charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant rates’
As a rule, it’s best to approach questions about the cost of Secret Service protections with some caution. Elected leaders and their families often receive very serious threats, and it’s important for the U.S. government to ensure their safety with highly trained personnel. There is, however, something qualitatively...
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok discuss reporting that some FBI agents sympathized with Jan. 6 riotersOct. 17, 2022.
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal, national security attorney Bradley Moss and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner about the latest Justice Department filing in the Mar-a-Lago documents case asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the ruling appointing a Special Master to review the documents that were seized by the FBI.Oct. 18, 2022.
'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. The DOJ recommending 6 months in jail while Bannon's lawyers are seeking probation. It comes as Trump himself braces for the formal subpoena from the January 6th Committee for testimony and documents. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber Trump will likely try to avoid testifying, adding “he can try and fight it, I suspect he will despite all his social media bluster because this is a guy who took the fifth amendment more than 400 times… The one time Trump doesn’t want to talk about the 2020 election is when he has to do so under oath.”Oct. 17, 2022.
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb got her wish. Now she's dealing with the fallout.
Christina Bobb had a simple wish: to work for former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old lawyer spent the aftermath of the 2020 election producing segments in her native Arizona for the far-right OAN network, peddling conspiracy theories about faked ballots on camera while simultaneously working behind the scenes on former President Donald Trump’s ultimately doomed efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.
How Michael Flynn is building a movement based on Christian nationalism
Michelle Smith of the Associated Press joins Morning Joe to discuss the new PBS Frontline documentary 'Michael Flynn's Holy War'.Oct. 18, 2022.
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP
'Circus' co-host Mark McKinnon joins Morning Joe to discuss how Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination laid the groundwork for the current Republican Party.Oct. 17, 2022.
How this veteran journalist refused to back down when Trump told her to 'sit down'
April Ryan, Washington, D.C., Bureau chief for theGrio and CNN analyst, reached a historic milestone this year when she became the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent. But after 25 years covering five presidencies, one exchange with then-President Trump in November 2018 motivated her to change the narrative for all Black women. “[It] was one of the ugliest moments I have ever seen or felt in my life,” she told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Tuesday.
Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty
Donald Trump demands a lot from the people in his orbit, especially their loyalty. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, warns that Trump is nobody’s ally. “There wasn’t a night that I would go out for dinner…when he didn’t call 1, 2, 3 times, including when I was on vacation,” he tells Ali Velshi. For more than a decade, he was loyal to Trump - to a fault. “Did I lie to Congress? I did,” Cohen says about a false statement he made to Congress for which he was eventually charged (he revealed three Moscow deals, and now says it was ten). He was charged for other crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and sentenced to 3 years in prison. “I was there to be used by him the same way he’s using all these other individuals.” And in his new book “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” Cohen writes about his former boss’s disloyalty. “I’m not prescient, I’m not Nostradamus, I just know the man well enough to know that he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.”Oct. 16, 2022.
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right
Chris Hayes: "Right-wing politics as currently embodied by MAGAism—which is the dominant ethos of one of two of America's major parties—has always been and will always be fundamentally a threat to tolerance and pluralism that will inevitably target Jews."Oct. 18, 2022.
ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Washington Post National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to address a threatening social media post in which former President Trump said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late!” Greenblatt says “These are dangerous comments at a dangerous time.” He adds, “Let’s just call it what it is: anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and hateful. Underlined. Period.”Oct. 17, 2022.
See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, former president Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail, stumping in key states for Democrats like Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Obama also sharing his best advice for Democrats in a new interview with “Pod Save America,” slamming cancel culture and conservative media. His advice includes don’t be “a buzzkill,” and don’t make people “feel as if they are walking on eggshells.” Professor Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Obama’s comments, adding “Every penalty can’t be the death penalty, or else everyone is dead” and that people must “Believe in a kind of justice that is reparative… I think Obama is giving a wise word.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Herschel Walker pretends his law enforcement lie isn’t a fiasco
In campaign politics, when candidates are caught in lies, they generally try to change the subject and hope voters overlook their mendacity. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, Herschel Walker got caught in a lie, and he seems desperate to draw attention to it, practically bragging about how great his lie is.
Why some Republicans have made odd claims about school litter boxes
In Minnesota’s gubernatorial race, former state Sen. Scott Jensen has taken some bizarre positions in recent months. We are, after all, talking about a Republican physician who has spoken out against Covid vaccines and condemned efforts to stop the spread of the virus. He also suggested that he’d support incarcerating Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state over election-related conspiracy theories.
Why Trump is facing new allegations of antisemitism (yes, again)
By some estimates, roughly 22% of Jewish voters supported Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2020. The Republican expected a stronger showing, and with the latest reporting from NBC News in mind, it seems the former president is expressing his frustrations in rather provocative ways. Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews...
Netanyahu: Greatest danger of Ukraine conflict is it could unravel into global conflict
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins Morning Joe to discuss his the war in Ukraine, Iran supplying drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine, his new memoir, the coming November elections in Israel and his thoughts on a recent social media post from Donald Trump that is being criticized as anti-semitic.Oct. 18, 2022.
