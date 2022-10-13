Sometimes governor mansions are rebuilt. (Even by democrat governors) It’s not just for him. He’ll only live there while he’s governor. (Which could be never after this fall) This is just something twisted by political hacks.
Sure... let Stitt build another mansion. As long as he pays for it himself. Not like he hasn't made a killing off all the corruption he's involved in. Has anyone else ever wonder why he's spoken up on every crime here in Tulsa, except the dog baiting and fighting rings?? Oh... if your anonymous "Cash" donation is big enough, sure.... we'll look away.. Just like AC and another "Prestigious" person does.
Even if a new mansion is built, which it's been in the works since before STITT, he won't benefit from it. He will have left office by the time it's done. This is just another liberal attack on half a story. The entire story is way more simple. That building has been used since it was built in the 1920's. It has no handicapped updates, it's been treated for MOLD and other contaminates, Nobody should have to live with that. Anyone whom says they would allow their children to live in that is a liar. So get 9ver it, it's a liberal piece of bs that shouldn't even be a topic. This was supposed to have been done when the last governor was in 0ffice. She never signed off on it.
Comments / 22