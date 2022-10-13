ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

roadlesstraveled
5d ago

Sometimes governor mansions are rebuilt. (Even by democrat governors) It’s not just for him. He’ll only live there while he’s governor. (Which could be never after this fall) This is just something twisted by political hacks.

Jafo
5d ago

Sure... let Stitt build another mansion. As long as he pays for it himself. Not like he hasn't made a killing off all the corruption he's involved in. Has anyone else ever wonder why he's spoken up on every crime here in Tulsa, except the dog baiting and fighting rings?? Oh... if your anonymous "Cash" donation is big enough, sure.... we'll look away.. Just like AC and another "Prestigious" person does.

The3percent
5d ago

Even if a new mansion is built, which it's been in the works since before STITT, he won't benefit from it. He will have left office by the time it's done. This is just another liberal attack on half a story. The entire story is way more simple. That building has been used since it was built in the 1920's. It has no handicapped updates, it's been treated for MOLD and other contaminates, Nobody should have to live with that. Anyone whom says they would allow their children to live in that is a liar. So get 9ver it, it's a liberal piece of bs that shouldn't even be a topic. This was supposed to have been done when the last governor was in 0ffice. She never signed off on it.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma

When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Natalie Bruno

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Natalie Bruno (L) visited with 7News’ Haley Wilson about her ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Ervin Stone Yen, and incumbent Kevin Stitt. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
LAWTON, OK
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma's tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the tribe,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Dan Willis

Daniel Joseph Willis went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022. He died in his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Dan was born on March 9, 1936 in Blackwell Oklahoma at the home of his parents, Phoebe Lavera (Couch) and Victor Leroy Willis. His parents affectionately called him Danny when he was young. He attended Blackwell schools and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954 where he was editor of the yearbook and won letters in both football and baseball. As a high school senior he was president of the Hi-Y cabinet, All-District in football and honored as Maroon Spirit for Blackwell High School. While in high school he met the love of his life Sara Lou Smith. They where married on January 25, 1958 in Blackwell. Dan and Sara had three sons, David Jeffery (1959), James Barry (1960) and Joseph Brian (1964). They were married 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vintage Market Days comes to Creek County Fairgrounds

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Boutique vendors from across the country filled three barns at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville this weekend for the 10th annual Vintage Market Days. A large percentage of this year’s proceeds went to Branch15, a non-profit that helps women recover from difficult situations like abusive...
KELLYVILLE, OK

