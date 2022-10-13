Read full article on original website
Goblins on Grand is This Week in Downtown Ponca City
Each year Ponca City Main Street hosts Goblins on Grand in downtown Ponca City. This years event is Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This family-friendly Halloween carnival takes place on the grounds of City Hall and in the adjoining street area from 3rd-6th Streets. Ponca City Main...
Police Logs 10/13/2022 to 10/16/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Obituary for Harold Laughlin, Jr.
Harold Jason Laughlin, Jr. February 18, 1950 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 72) Harold Jason Laughlin, Jr., 72, of Ponca City, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday October 13th, 2022. Jason was born on February 18th, 1950, the son of Harold J. Laughlin Sr. and Clemmie A. Vest.
Obituary for Abigail Cales
Abigail “Abbey” De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow’s Cemetery, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Obituary for Dan Willis
Daniel Joseph Willis went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022. He died in his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Dan was born on March 9, 1936 in Blackwell Oklahoma at the home of his parents, Phoebe Lavera (Couch) and Victor Leroy Willis. His parents affectionately called him Danny when he was young. He attended Blackwell schools and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954 where he was editor of the yearbook and won letters in both football and baseball. As a high school senior he was president of the Hi-Y cabinet, All-District in football and honored as Maroon Spirit for Blackwell High School. While in high school he met the love of his life Sara Lou Smith. They where married on January 25, 1958 in Blackwell. Dan and Sara had three sons, David Jeffery (1959), James Barry (1960) and Joseph Brian (1964). They were married 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Obituary for Thomas Curran, Jr.
Thomas “Tommy” Curran of Tulsa, OK, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was 67 years old. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, Deacon Dick Robinson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home& Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
South Avenue Underpass Closing During This Week for Repairs
The South Avenue underpass will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19. Ponca City Energy crews will be replacing the lighting fixtures, conduit, and wiring in the underpass beginning at 7:00 a.m. on October 18 and should be completed by 3:00 p.m. on October 19.
No. 8 OSU falls 43-40 after 2 OTs against TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12′s last remaining undefeated teams. Fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for...
Obituary for Glenda Hemken
March 1, 1941 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 81) Glenda Hemken, 81, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 13, 2022. She entered this world on March 1, 1941, in Loveall, OK to Frank and Lela Goodnight. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, October...
Freeze Warnings and Watches Possible in the Area, Warmer by Weekend
Overnight- Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Clear, with a low around 31. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Tuesday- Sunny, with a...
