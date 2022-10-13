Liz Truss’s government is failing to prevent the cost of energy supplier Bulb’s demise from being passed on to bill payers, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.Independent experts have warned that households could pay more than £150 extra on their energy bills, with the cost of bailing out Bulb set to top £4bn by next year.MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee wanted the government to make sure the collapse of the firm – which went bust in November 2021 – was paid for through general taxation.In a response to the select committee, the...

4 DAYS AGO