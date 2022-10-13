Read full article on original website
Mother-of-seven reveals she is auctioning off her four-bedroom bungalow for £3 per ticket - after repeatedly being turned down for a mortgage
With the pound plummeting and mortgage rates through the roof, how do you fancy winning a house for the price of a coffee?. Declan Garrett, 38, and wife Leoni Webb, 35, from Weston-super-Mare, north Somerset, are auctioning off their four-bedroom family home for just £3 a ticket. With seven...
Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario
Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
BBC
Mudeford beach hut goes on market for £440,000
The cost-of-living crisis does not appear to have affected the market for beach huts with one going on sale for £440,000. The Mudeford wooden cabin on Dorset's coast is being advertised for more than many pay for a four-bedroom house. The average price for a home in the county...
Average London rent hits record £553 a week amid property shortage
The average rental in London hit a record £553 a week last month with almost 30 applicants vying for each property, as landlords cashed in on soaring demand and a lack of new properties coming on to the market in the capital. The average rental price in September eclipsed...
‘Bewildering’: Government won’t stop Bulb collapse adding to energy bills, MPs warn
Liz Truss’s government is failing to prevent the cost of energy supplier Bulb’s demise from being passed on to bill payers, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.Independent experts have warned that households could pay more than £150 extra on their energy bills, with the cost of bailing out Bulb set to top £4bn by next year.MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee wanted the government to make sure the collapse of the firm – which went bust in November 2021 – was paid for through general taxation.In a response to the select committee, the...
mailplus.co.uk
Millions facing ‘cliff-edge’ amid fears energy bills will hit £5,000
MILLIONS of households face a ‘cliff-edge’ of soaring energy bills next year after Jeremy Hunt drastically cut short the Government’s support scheme from two years to six months. The new Chancellor said yesterday the scheme, which aims to keep average annual household bills below £2,500 amid soaring...
Offshore wind turbines power more than 2 million U.K. homes daily | 60 Minutes
More than 300 wind turbines off the English coastal town of Grimsby generate enough electricity to help power more than 2 million homes daily. To maintain the energy source, an apprenticeship program teaches people how to service the turbines. cbsn.ws/3TekJzK.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Government relaxes visa rules for foreign poultry workers in run-up to festive season
The list of jobs eligible for a seasonal worker visa now includes roles in the poultry industry, a minister has said. Immigration minister Tom Pursglove said rules have been changed so farmers can hire foreign poultry workers to help fill staff shortages in the run-up to Christmas. It means employers...
BBC
New West Denton leisure centre faces rising costs
A leisure centre due to be built in Newcastle faces "incredibly challenging" pressures as costs rise and its opening date is pushed back, council bosses have warned. Work is set to begin shortly on the complex in West Denton, which will include swimming pools, exercise facilities and a library. It...
Green energy revolution plans for Greater Manchester and Liverpool
Mayors in Greater Manchester and Liverpool are hoping a “green industrial revolution” could allow people to take control of soaring energy bills.Wind, hydro, solar and even grass will be looked at as potential options for powering the city regions by a Green Energy Taskforce, launched by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram this week.The task force will map the green energy potential of both city regions and look at how people in the North West could directly own and control those resources, with the hope of creating a blueprint which can be replicated...
BBC
Families owed thousands after Essex plumbing firm closes
Families across Essex lost thousands of pounds when they paid a plumbing company for work that was not carried out or completed. Wallace and Sons Plumbing and Heating closed despite taking payments for materials that were never ordered. In a social media post, Luke Wallace confirmed that 22 people were...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
