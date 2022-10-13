No matter where you see a high school musical or play this fall, there is a good chance you might know the source material. Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Kewaunee High School students are all hard at work for their fall productions, and they all feature slices of pop culture. From November 4th through the 6th, Sevastopol students will perform “Puffs,” a parody play based on the successful Harry Potter Series. At Kewaunee High School, students will try their hand at the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid from November 10th through the 13th. Southern Door is getting ready to perform “The Addams Family,” which started as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, a TV show in the 1960s, and a series of films in the 1990s. Gary Barta is preparing for his role in the musical as Uncle Fester. While he enjoys some of the more typical Broadway productions Southern Door has put on in past years, Barta says it was great for him to see Uncle Fester evolve in the different Addams Family iterations.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO