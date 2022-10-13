ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne

More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech

The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory

Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?

After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video. The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
GamerLegion: Meet the Rio Major-bound team that slayed G2 at the RMR

The Regional Major Ranking series for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022 was one of the most memorable and surprising since the new Major qualification system was introduced just a couple of years ago. Two titans of the game in Astralis and G2 fell short of qualifying for the Major...
Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11

This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
How to earn CoD Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Launch week for the 2022 release of Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players looking to return to a revamped Call of Duty classic will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards and items before they even get to log in. The game is set for an official worldwide...
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?

Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2

With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration

After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.
Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene

The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.

