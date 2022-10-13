Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne
More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
dotesports.com
‘I received offers’: 23savage talks original OG chance, how his T1 run ended in flames, and Talon at TI11
It’s been a hectic Dota 2 year for 23savage. The 20-year-old position one player started off the year under T1’s banner, but was later moved to the inactive roster in February. 23savage isn’t one to sit around, as he joined Talon Esports soon after he cut ties with T1’s active roster.
dotesports.com
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
dotesports.com
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
dotesports.com
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?
After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video. The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.
dotesports.com
Another day in the office: 5 LCK players emerge from the Worlds 2022 group stage with the highest KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Halfway through the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, the LCK and LPL have continued their...
dotesports.com
League’s newest champion, K’Sante, pushes Riot’s diversity initiatives into a new era
For League of Legends (and really, Riot Games as a whole), diversity and inclusion have been propelled to the forefront over the last few years. Riot’s push to represent more cultures and peoples in its games has been amplified with its two premier titles, League and VALORANT, at the forefront.
dotesports.com
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
dotesports.com
‘We won’t keep it for sure’: Xakoda confident Virtus.pro will shuffle Dota 2 roster after TI11 failure
Virtus.pro failed to qualify for Dota 2’s The International 11 after falling short of the mark at The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier. They lost to Team Secret in the Upper Bracket Final and Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final, who both ended up qualifying for the prestigious event.
dotesports.com
GamerLegion: Meet the Rio Major-bound team that slayed G2 at the RMR
The Regional Major Ranking series for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022 was one of the most memorable and surprising since the new Major qualification system was introduced just a couple of years ago. Two titans of the game in Astralis and G2 fell short of qualifying for the Major...
dotesports.com
Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11
This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
dotesports.com
How to earn CoD Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops
Launch week for the 2022 release of Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players looking to return to a revamped Call of Duty classic will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards and items before they even get to log in. The game is set for an official worldwide...
dotesports.com
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?
Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
dotesports.com
‘I’ve thought about it’: EternalEnvy isn’t closing the book on his Dota 2 pro career just yet
At the height of his Dota 2 career, Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao was an excitable wildcard. He was a player who could turn a game around off the back of a delightfully absurd play, or throw it. The Canadian carry and midlaner famously won The Shanghai Major with Team...
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
dotesports.com
ALGS Preseason Qualifier 2 dominated by new names and defensive legends on the attack
On a day where more familiar names qualified for their regional Pro Leagues in the Apex Legends Global Series, the bigger story was the names that didn’t make it into North America’s finals lobby—and the teams that took their place. The road to the finals lobby and...
dotesports.com
McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration
After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.
dotesports.com
Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene
The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.
