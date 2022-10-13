ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kyiv targeted by Russian kamikaze drones

Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv again today, but this time they deployed kamikaze drones. The attacks were unsettling and deadly. But what's less clear is whether they change anything about the war, a war in which Ukraine continues to have the upper hand. For more on this, we've got NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman on the line with us. Hey, Tom.
Morning news brief

Does Russia's use of Iranian drones signal a shift in strategy? Gubernatorial candidates debate in Georgia rematch. President Biden will make what's billed as a "major" speech on abortion rights.
What we know about the days of chaos behind the walls of Tehran's Evin prison

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: The prison is on the outskirts of the capital city, Tehran, and holds hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners, including American nationals and protesters who've been arrested during the recent antigovernment demonstrations over women's rights. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been following all this and joins us now from Istanbul.
Why you should pay attention to the Chinese Communist Party's congress

We're going to begin tonight with a look at China, where the Communist Party kicked off its National Congress in Beijing earlier today. It's an important political meeting, usually held every five years, where China's ruling Communist Party announces its next leaders. And as NPR's Emily Feng tells us, it's also where the party gets to signal its goals for the future.
Under threat from China, Taiwan monitors the Chinese Communist Party's Congress

No one will be watching the Chinese Communist Party's Congress this week more closely than people in Taiwan. The island has lived with the threat of invasion by the People's Republic of China, or PRC, for decades. And China's leader, Xi Jinping, didn't rule out military intervention in Taiwan at the opening of the Congress. Beijing is offering a one country, two systems policy to Taiwan, something Taiwan rejects, with the leadership in Taipei keen to bolster the island's defenses. So with Xi poised for a third term as China's leader, I asked Shelley Rigger, a professor of East Asian studies at Davidson College and an expert on relations between the U.S., China and Taiwan, if there are any signs that China is preparing for war.
Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China

Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected. Days from now, he will likely secure his third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. He's had a relatively quiet year on the international stage ahead of this fall's 20th Party Congress, but many have already been contemplating what the implications will be for Xi's continued leadership.
Xi Jinping outlines plans for the near future at China's Communist Party congress

In Beijing today, an important political meeting got underway - a Communist Party Congress. These meetings happen once every five years, and they mean a lot in China's top-down political system. This one is expected to cement Xi Jinping's role as the country's undisputed leader. To help explain it all, we are joined by NPR's John Ruwitch, who's in Beijing covering the event. Welcome, John.
Bejing residents share what they want from their leader

WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations

Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to be an opportunity. Coal companies are legally mandated to restore the torn-up land and polluted creeks left behind when mining is done. But the biggest companies shifted the cleanup to others. An investigation by Bloomberg News and NPR shows that many old coal mines have new owners that are not completing the work, so the pollution and damage that used to be the industry's problem may become the public's. Joining us now are Josh Saul and Zach Mider of Bloomberg and NPR's Dave Mistich.
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
