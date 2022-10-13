Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics...
Kyiv targeted by Russian kamikaze drones
Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv again today, but this time they deployed kamikaze drones. The attacks were unsettling and deadly. But what's less clear is whether they change anything about the war, a war in which Ukraine continues to have the upper hand. For more on this, we've got NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman on the line with us. Hey, Tom.
Russian attacks have damaged at least 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
With winter approaching, Russian attacks on Ukraine are increasingly targeting the country's energy infrastructure. Earlier today, Russian rockets hit energy facilities in multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv. It was the second day in a row the city has woken up to explosions. NPR's Nathan Rott is in Kyiv and...
Morning news brief
Does Russia's use of Iranian drones signal a shift in strategy? Gubernatorial candidates debate in Georgia rematch. President Biden will make what's billed as a "major" speech on abortion rights.
What we know about the days of chaos behind the walls of Tehran's Evin prison
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: The prison is on the outskirts of the capital city, Tehran, and holds hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners, including American nationals and protesters who've been arrested during the recent antigovernment demonstrations over women's rights. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been following all this and joins us now from Istanbul.
Report:CT has $22 million in Saudi investments
CT Insider reports that the state of Connecticut has 22 million dollars in Saudi Arabia investments, even as Gov. Lamont raises questions about Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s Saudi consulting work
Why you should pay attention to the Chinese Communist Party's congress
We're going to begin tonight with a look at China, where the Communist Party kicked off its National Congress in Beijing earlier today. It's an important political meeting, usually held every five years, where China's ruling Communist Party announces its next leaders. And as NPR's Emily Feng tells us, it's also where the party gets to signal its goals for the future.
Under threat from China, Taiwan monitors the Chinese Communist Party's Congress
No one will be watching the Chinese Communist Party's Congress this week more closely than people in Taiwan. The island has lived with the threat of invasion by the People's Republic of China, or PRC, for decades. And China's leader, Xi Jinping, didn't rule out military intervention in Taiwan at the opening of the Congress. Beijing is offering a one country, two systems policy to Taiwan, something Taiwan rejects, with the leadership in Taipei keen to bolster the island's defenses. So with Xi poised for a third term as China's leader, I asked Shelley Rigger, a professor of East Asian studies at Davidson College and an expert on relations between the U.S., China and Taiwan, if there are any signs that China is preparing for war.
Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China
Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected. Days from now, he will likely secure his third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. He's had a relatively quiet year on the international stage ahead of this fall's 20th Party Congress, but many have already been contemplating what the implications will be for Xi's continued leadership.
Concerns grow after an Iranian competitive climber competes without a hijab
There's growing concern about an Iranian climber who left South Korea after competing in a climbing event without wearing the mandatory hijab. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that so far, there are more questions than answers about what happened after the competition and where that climber is now. PETER KENYON, BYLINE:...
Xi Jinping outlines plans for the near future at China's Communist Party congress
In Beijing today, an important political meeting got underway - a Communist Party Congress. These meetings happen once every five years, and they mean a lot in China's top-down political system. This one is expected to cement Xi Jinping's role as the country's undisputed leader. To help explain it all, we are joined by NPR's John Ruwitch, who's in Beijing covering the event. Welcome, John.
A huge fire broke out at Iran's Evin prison, where political prisoners are held
BAGHDAD — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward...
Bejing residents share what they want from their leader
WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
Britain's prime minister is fighting for her political survival
In the opening weeks of her premiership U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss weathered a widely criticized economic package and fired her finance minister.
Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil
Most Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country have ended up elsewhere in Europe. But some have traveled much further, even as far as South America. Jill Langlois has this report from the city of Prudentopolis in southern Brazil. JILL LANGLOIS, BYLINE: Cupola-topped churches and wooden homes painted in...
Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations
Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to be an opportunity. Coal companies are legally mandated to restore the torn-up land and polluted creeks left behind when mining is done. But the biggest companies shifted the cleanup to others. An investigation by Bloomberg News and NPR shows that many old coal mines have new owners that are not completing the work, so the pollution and damage that used to be the industry's problem may become the public's. Joining us now are Josh Saul and Zach Mider of Bloomberg and NPR's Dave Mistich.
What's the future of Britain's prime minister after her economic plan is rejected?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rainbow Murray, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, about the economic and political upheaval in the U.K., and the future of Prime Minister Liz Truss.
U.N. debates whether an international force is needed to open up aid routes in Haiti
Haiti is "spiralling out of control" according to the United Nations secretary-general. So how can the U.N. help and will it involve military intervention?
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
Hong Kong leader makes luring global talent priority in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said in his inaugural policy address on Wednesday that he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.
