Related
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
Saudis angrily say U.S. oil accusations are political, unfounded
Saudis accuse U.S. of politicizing oil, refuse to obey 'dictates'; U.S. says relationship is being reconsidered.
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
Nymag.com
Did Saudi Arabia Just Hand the Midterms to the GOP?
Earlier this month, the world’s largest oil-producing countries agreed to significant cuts in production as a means of keeping oil prices high as the global economy faces a potential recession in the coming year. The group known as OPEC+, which includes both the OPEC countries and several other petroleum producers not formally in the global oil cartel, said it would cut production quotas by 2 million barrels per day starting in November. The decision, led by top oil exporter Saudi Arabia along with other Gulf countries, was also seen as a slap in the face to President Joe Biden, whose administration had been frantically lobbying the Saudis and other Gulf allies to maintain or increase output and allow prices to continue to fall.
The high price of Biden’s foolish energy policy and Saudi squabble
President Biden is very upset with Saudi Arabia. He asked the Arab state to help him out by delaying a cut in OPEC+ production targets until after the midterm elections, and the kingdom turned him down. There will be, Biden warned, “consequences.”. Of course, that’s not how the White...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
Sanders offers blistering condemnation of Saudi Arabia, calls for US troop withdrawal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and an end to military aid to the kingdom after the OPEC+ bloc announced a cut in daily oil production. “If Saudi Arabia, one of the worst violators of human rights in the world, wants to...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Republican calls for Pelosi to probe Biden admin's potentially 'illegal' request for Saudis to delay oil cut
A Republican congressman has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting Democrats investigate the Biden administration's request that Saudi Arabia delay cuts to oil production.
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “reevaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
France 24
Should Saudi Arabia worry? Biden warns of consequences over OPEC+ oil cuts
“There will be consequences,” Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia after Riyadh sided with Russia and other OPEC+ nations to cut oil production. What type of consequences are Biden referring to? For their part, Gulf states argue they are not trying to bankroll on the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, but prop up a price of crude threatened by the spectre of a global recession and slowing demand.
Saudi Defense Minister After US Accusations Over OPEC-Russia: 'Iran Is Also A Member, Does This Mean...'
The Saudi defense minister and King Salman's son, Prince Khalid bin Salman on Sunday refuted claims by the U.S. that more than one OPEC member had felt coerced by Saudi Arabia into the decision to trim the oil output and that the kingdom is supporting Russia. “Although the OPEC+ decision,...
Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC nations into oil cut, White House claims
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC+ nations into an output cut last week, the White House claimed on Thursday, part of an escalating war of words between the two countries.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
BAE Systems in middle of dogfight between Saudis and Biden over oil
The UK has long had an awkward relationship with Saudi Arabia, but that unholy alliance now faces a stern test. After Joe Biden reacted angrily to the Opec+ decision to cut oil production, workers at BAE Systems’ fighter jet factory at Warton, on the banks of the Ribble in Lancashire, will have an eye on the fallout from the oil cartel’s decision.
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Nov. 8 elections in which U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to maintain his narrow Democratic majority in Congress. However, it stated that the U.S. “suggested” the cuts be...
How to break the OPEC cartel
On Oct. 8, OPEC kicked America and Europe in the teeth with an oil price hike. The move will help Russia finance its war against Ukraine and the West, add to global inflation and further impair developing and indebted nations struggling with food and energy shortages. President Biden has said...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
